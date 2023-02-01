ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport girls soccer team returning to state title game after win over Ocean Springs

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVjTK_0kYVW08p00

Emily Boles’ one final kick was a microcosm of Gulfport girls soccer’s entire season.

The ball launched off Boles’ foot, over the goalie and into the net in the 56th minute of the Admirals’ thrilling 2-1 win over Ocean Springs in the 6A girls South State championship game.

The Admirals scored twice in four minutes, the second of which went unanswered.

“It felt really good, my brother was able to do that in his South State championship game against (Ocean Springs) a few years and so it felt really good to do it in mine,” Boles said after the game. “It was my first time playing in the South State championship, and it was the first time we beat (Ocean Springs) in four years so it felt amazing.”

The Admirals have seen plenty of playoff success under coach Christopher Pryor, and they’ve taken home a state title as recently as 2021.

But this season was different.

Gulfport lost 13 seniors from a team that lost early a year ago. The Admirals uncharacteristically allowed seven goals over two games in November, including a 3-1 loss to Ocean Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8STW_0kYVW08p00
Ocean Springs’ Jaylen Bodry reacts as Gulfport celebrates winning the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff

To many observers, Gulfport was in a rebuild.

“When you graduate 13 seniors from last year’s squad, including the back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year, we lost Laila Johnson last year, a D-I signee, I think people just kind of wrote us off,” Pryor said. “I’m not going to lie to you, it was disappointing. But I felt invigorated, to be fair. There’s nothing more dangerous than a team with nothing to lose.”

The Admirals put together a 13-0-2 record between their loss to the Greyhounds two months ago and their heavyweight rematch in the semifinal round.

Tuesday’s win was the team’s 12th in a row, and marked the first time Gulfport’s senior class had successfully taken down Ocean Springs, the No. 1-ranked team in the state.

Just like Boles’ strike, which capped a two-goal spurt to overcame a 1-0 deficit and a 51-minute drought to open the match, Gulfport’s ticket-punching season has been a bounce-back.

“It just shows how much heart this team has,” said senior Mary Francis Symmes, who scored Gulfport’s first goal. “We don’t have the deepest roster in the world, but everyone cares so much and it means so much more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlFA0_0kYVW08p00
Members of the Gulfport girls soccer team celebrate after winning the 6A South State Championship game against Ocean Springs in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The team will advance to the state championship. Hannah Ruhoff

Gulfport heads to Jackson next, where it will face the winner of Lewisburg and Clinton.

The Admirals have won their three playoff games by a combined score of 13-1.

“With our fitness and the heart that we have, I felt like we had a good chance and the girls took care of business,” Pryor said.

Ocean Springs won the state title in 2019, but hasn’t returned to Jackson since then. The Greyhounds have come up short in the semifinal round in each of the past two years.

“Without these lows, the highs don’t feel as good,” Ocean Springs coach Neil Scott said. “I talked with the girls about that so they can pursue that in the future, but these are the tough ones. These are the ones you want to win... I’m super proud of my players, they’re an amazing group of girls and super talented.

“Things didn’t fall for us tonight, but we’ve got so many top-level girls coming back and, they definitely need a break, but they’ll be raring to go by next season. That’s something to look forward to at Ocean Springs.”

Gulfport is one of six South Mississippi schools that will be playing for a state title on Saturday. Joining the Admirals on the girls’ side will be West Harrison, Stone and St. Patrick.

The Long Beach and Bay High boys each earned a trip to Jackson, too. In total, 13 different teams from around the Coast reached the South State championship round, filling up nearly every one of the 16 available spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlHBD_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport’s Alexandria Gant slide tackles Ocean Springs’ Parker St. Amant during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YU6Mp_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport’s Abigail Badurak and Ocean Springs’ Parker St. Amant fight for the ball during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PksB2_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport celebrates Mary Frances Symmes goal in the second half of the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvL3a_0kYVW08p00
Ocean Springs’ Jaylen Bodry and Ava Green react after their team loses the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEs9q_0kYVW08p00
Members of the Gulfport girls soccer team celebrate after their teammate scored a goal in the second half of the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3lV8_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport’s Marissa Wingerter and Ocean Springs’ Ashton Rainey go for the ball during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2Jgh_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport’s Mary Frances Symmes blocks a shot with her body during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B42BF_0kYVW08p00
Ocean Springs’ celebrates after Jaylen Bodry’s goal in the second half of the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcpnH_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport’s Kylee Comstock watches the ball go out of bounds during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdnGV_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport’s Mary Frances Symmes slidetackles Ocean Springs’ Kieran Goodman during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394llj_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport’s Chloe Brock heads the ball away from Ocean Springs’ Jaylen Bodry during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5Ezi_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport’s Abigail Badurak and Ocean Springs’ Megan Hughes fight for the ball during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17DChP_0kYVW08p00
Ocean Springs’ Ashton Rainey throws the ball back in during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMqXs_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport’s Kate Ackerman and Ocean Springs’ Jaylen Bodry fight for the ball during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oi7W1_0kYVW08p00
Gulfport’s Ansley Foster and Ocean Springs’ Jaylen Bodry go for a header during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cn5vW_0kYVW08p00
Ocean Springs’ Ashton Rainey and Gulfport’s Mary Frances Symmes fight for the ball during the 6A South State Championship game in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftcw8_0kYVW08p00
Members of the Gulfport girls soccer team celebrate after winning the 6A South State Championship game against Ocean Springs in Gulfport on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The team will advance to the state championship. Hannah Ruhoff

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
8K+
Followers
133
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

