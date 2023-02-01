Read full article on original website
CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across 11 states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to stop using a brand of artificial tears that could be linked to dozens of infections across the U.S.
Eye drop manufacturer issues recall amid CDC investigation of infections, death
Global Pharma Healthcare is issuing a recall of its Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops that were distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma due to possible contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CDC Warns That a Brand of Eyedrops May Be Linked to Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
CDC Warns Against OTC Eye Drops Linked to 50 Infections in 11 States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears after the over-the-counter eye drops were linked to 50 reported infections, as well as one associated death. Though a recall hasn’t been initiated yet, per EzriCare, both doctors and their patients should immediately stop using the product until the CDC’s investigation is complete, according to a statement from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
Manufacturer recalls eye drops after possible link to bacterial infections
EzriCare artificial tears are suspected to be the cause of an outbreak of the VIM-GES-CRPA strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which the CDC said is the first outbreak of its kind in the U.S.
The CDC is strongly urging people to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears
Ezricare eyedrops, which are sold at Walmart and Walgreens, were found to have bacteria that could cause severe infection and lead to blindness or even death.
Journal Inquirer
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.
contagionlive.com
CDC Warns of Artificial Tears Brand Infection and FDA Issues Warning Letter for Mpox Prevention, Treatment
A specific brand, EzriCare Artificial Tears, has been associated with multidrug resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In addition, FDA has sent a letter to companies making claims of prevention and treatment for mpox. The CDC is investigating a multistate cluster of Verona Integron‐mediated Metallo‐β‐lactamase (VIM)‐ and Guiana‐Extended Spectrum‐β‐Lactamase (GES) producing carbapenem-resistant...
The Weather Channel
Eye Drops Recalled After Being Linked To Infections, Vision Loss, 1 Death
The eye drops were linked to drug-resistant infections in 12 states. At least 55 people were infected. Five people lost their eyesight, and one person died. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Eye drops linked to an...
WBKO
outbreaknewstoday.com
