abc27.com
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’
While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. According to Senator Lindsey M. Williams and Senator Judith L. Schwank, legislation will be re-introduced that provides free school meals to all students. In the proposed legislation, […]
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
bctv.org
PA Senate Bill Proposes Changes to State Constitution
A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly would amend the state Constitution to allow more adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. Senate Bill 1 would open a two-year retroactive window for lawsuits by victims of sexual abuse who were otherwise time-barred from bringing claims. Terry Clark...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bill would mandate school year start after Labor Day
A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day. In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state’s economy by prolonging the tourism season.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum …. Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill. Tips on how to stay safe during cold weather. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your...
wmmr.com
4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs
HARRISBURG — In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program will no longer work with the private company originally hired to run it, and will temporarily stop accepting new applications starting Feb. 1 while it makes the transition. The move comes less than a week after a...
Pa. collected $3.6B in taxes in January, coming in under projections | Friday Morning Coffee
Gov. Josh Shapiro's first budget address is weeks away. Here's a look at the state's bottom line and what's ahead. The post Pa. collected $3.6B in taxes in January, coming in under projections | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New bill would allow school board members in Pa. to get paid
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- School board members in Pennsylvania would get a paycheck if new legislation makes its way into law.The bill would allow communities to determine whether elected officials of public school districts would get a salary.The bill would also provide members tuition-free enrollment at any of the commonwealth's ten public universities.Pennsylvania is currently one of several states where the law prohibits any kind of compensation for board members.
abc27.com
Twenty Pennsylvania hospitals among America’s best, new study shows
(WTAJ) — A new list of the 250 Best Hospitals in America reveals that 20 of the best are right here in Pennsylvania. The list comes from Healthgrades.com who compiled Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) from 2019 to 2022. Of the top 250...
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million For Low Income Senior Nutrition Programs
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania was awarded $8.8 million Wednesday in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors. The funding comes by way of the senior farmer's market nutrition program. As a result of the new funding, four thousand more seniors will be provided with access to food, up 40 thousand from 36 thousand.
Pitt News
Lee and Innamorato slam UPMC, tout antitrust bill in report
UPMC “abused” its nonprofit status to consolidate power over the health care industry in western Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the American Economic Liberties Project. The antimonopoly group partnered with Rep. Summer Lee and State Rep. Sara Innamorato to author “Critical Condition: How UPMC’s Monopoly Power...
PA residents were asked what they want to change about state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock
As the Pennsylvania state House remains deadlocked, members of the public told Speaker Mark Rozzi they want more bipartisan cooperation, open primaries, and less reliance on constitutional amendments.
delawarevalleynews.com
Spotlight PA Examines 1 Million Medical Marijuana Certifications
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. For Spotlight PA’s latest investigation into Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, we analyzed more than 1 million records of anonymized patient certifications...
wtae.com
New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Has First Avian Influenza Cases of Year
Two Lancaster County duck flocks have been depopulated because of avian influenza, Pennsylvania’s first outbreaks in a year of high risk. “We hoped it wouldn’t come quite this fast,” State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said Tuesday in an industry call. One Clay Township farm had 40,000 ducks, with...
