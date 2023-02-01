Read full article on original website
Call to Artists For Paid Public Art Program
It is strongly recommend applicants read through the entire application and prepare all files, including renaming file names to the correct format, and drafting descriptions, statements and other information in advance to make the process more efficient. GENERAL INFORMATION: The Gaithersburg Cultural Arts Advisory Committee (CAAC) seeks to promote artistic...
County Council to Hold Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, February 15
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will hold a hybrid town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakelands Park Middle School, which is located at 1200 Main St. in Gaithersburg. Councilmembers have scheduled this time to answer questions and listen to concerns from community members....
Montgomery County considers using public building projects to solve affordable housing crisis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Trying to figure out how to build more affordable housing is an issue that’s been both difficult and controversial for many DMV governments, but in Montgomery County officials believe the solution to the problem may be in their own firehouses, police stations and rec-centers. A...
Major milestone reached in the Hillman Garage rebuild celebrated
Annapolis officials and builders celebrated the topping out of the new Hillman Garage. That means all the concrete for the structure has been poured and is in place for the new garage that sits behind City Hall on Gorman Street. The rebuild of the garage is a long time in...
Gaithersburg Seeks “Fixers” for Annual Fix-It Fair
The Environmental Affairs Committee is planning a second Fix-It Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casey Community Center. Residents are invited to make an appointment to bring in personal items in need of repair, such as toasters, bicycles or jewelry. The repair will be performed for free. The “right to repair” and ability to fix material is crucial to transitioning away from a disposal society. Fixers are key to saving useful materials from landfills. The City is seeking volunteer “fixers” with experience in:
DC Mayor announces new OUC director
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
Free Tickets Available for MCPS Dance Showcase on February 17
Get your free tickets now for the annual MCPS Dance Showcase, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at James Hubert Blake High School. The snow date is Tuesday, Feb. 21. Reserve your tickets here. Blake is located at 300 Norwood Road in Silver Spring. Students...
Gaithersburg High School Sends Community Letter Following Discovery of Hate-Based Graffiti At The School
This article has been updated to also include the community letter sent on January 27 after a swastika was discovered in a classroom at Gaithersburg High School. Gaithersburg High School principal Cary Dimmick sent a letter to the Gaithersburg High School community expressing disappointment following the discovery of hate-based graffiti at Gaithersburg High School on Monday– the N word was etched into the paint on a locker. The Montgomery County Council also issued a statement today condemning another instance of hate-based graffiti at Gaithersburg High School. The full letter to the Gaithersburg community can be seen below.
Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
Per the State of Maryland (2/3/2023): Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
F45 Training Sets Opening Date for Olney Location
F45 Training, an Australian franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Austin, Texas, is opening its Olney location on Saturday, February 25th. The fitness center has taken over the 3,200 SF location that was previously home to Pet Valu in Olney’s Fair Hill Shopping Center (previously Olney Town Center) at 18100 Town Center Drive, Unit 8115. F45 Olney posted the following on its Facebook page today:
Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market
The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
Lakeforest Mall | Shopping center in Gaithersburg, Maryland
Lakeforest Mall, also known as Lakeforest, is an enclosed shopping center located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. It is owned by WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments who is planning to redevelop the site. Currently its two levels house approximately 30 stores, a food court, and until 2013, formerly a large children's play area at the center.
Opening Information for MoCo’s Newest Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s has announced it will be opening its upcoming restaurant at the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill on Wednesday, February 15, at 10am. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Additional details on the grand opening festivities will be announced soon.
Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week
Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
‘It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings’ Exhibit at Wheaton Library Through Feb. 28
Feature photo of the Montgomery County Jail building in Rockville (1935), where John Diggs-Dorsey was dragged from to his lynching on July 27, 1880 courtesy of Montgomery History. Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project’s “It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings” exhibit is being displayed at the...
Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo
Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
