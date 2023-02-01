Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Week have both come and gone. And we were left with plenty of great shows to talk about. Louis Vuitton continued to ease into its post-Virgil Abloh era by presenting a collection co-created by KidSuper founder Colm Dillane. Other industry veterans like Junya Watanabe presented collections rife with collaborations that included the likes of Palace and The North Face, while Kim Jones presented a memorable collection, no collaborator required. And there were plenty of up-and-coming designers that continued to impress with their newest offerings and should not be overlooked. Drew Curry’s Airei continues to symbolize the human experience, while incorporating experimental materials like human hair and salmon skin recycled from sushi restaurants. And Dilan Lurr’s Namacheko veered away from his Middle Eastern heritage that usually informs his clothing to present a runway show of “medieval grunge.”

