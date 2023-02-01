DES MOINES, Iowa — After the short-lived arctic blast we experienced Thursday into Friday, a major pattern flip brings a stretch of unseasonably warm weather back to Central Iowa. This is already in full swing this morning as the official low in Des Moines occurred just after midnight with temperatures steadily rising since then. A strong southwesterly flow at the surface combined with warmer air transporting in the mid levels of the atmosphere should easily promote warming temperatures into this afternoon. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 40s to near 50, especially along and south of I-80 where the snowpack is considerably less than our neighbors to the north. Mid 30s to low 40s will be more likely for our northern zones.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO