“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list

LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.

With LeBron James being less than 100 points away from becoming the all-time scoring leader, the majority forget about his playmaking attributes. On Tuesday night, against the New York Knicks, the 19-time All-Star moved up to No. 4 on the All-Time Assists leaderboard and received high words of appreciation from teammate Russell Westbrook .

“ It's amazing just to see his (LeBron James) accomplishments along his journey. Top five in assists, (and) soon-to-be leader in all-time points is truly a blessing just to see from being his teammate and over the years went against him as well," Westbrook said after the LA Lakers ended their 2-game losing streak in OT.

Chasing John Stockton's record?

The four-time NBA Champion was 6th on the All-Time assists list (10,327) going into yesterday's game against the New York Knicks. His 11-assist performance at MSG moved him into fourth place as he passed both Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) on the same night.

Hall of Famer John Stockton leads the list with 15,806 assists to his name. LeBron still needs 5,469 assists to surpass the Jazz legend—James would need another ‘10 seasons’ to become the all-time assists leader after averaging 7.1 assists per game (at his current rate) in the 2022-23 season.

LeBron finished yesterday's game with a triple-double—28 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists—to help the Lakers finally register a win in OT after four consecutive losses suffered in extra time. Anthony Davis put up 27 points and nine rebounds; Russell Westbrook and Rui Hachimura had 17 and 19 points, respectively.

Next up: Kareem's all-time scoring record

The four-time Finals MVP is now just 89 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul Jabbar on the all-time scoring list.

“I didn’t get to this point in my career by thinking about records or how many points I have, whatever the case might be,” LeBron said. “I just play the game the right way. I approach the game every night only trying to be a triple threat by scoring, rebounding, assisting, defending, and may the chips fall where they may.”

After sitting out against the Boston Celtics, King James is likely to break the record against New Orleans Pelicans on the road or on February 7th, against the Oklahoma City Thunder, at Crypto.com Arena.