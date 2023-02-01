ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN's John King Could Be Replaced by Familiar Face

CNN anchor John King kept his noon timeslot amid the daytime anchor shuffling CNN CEO Chris Licht announced last week. However, that might not be the case for long. King, 59, might be replaced "eventually" by another CNN regular, Dana Bash. On Jan. 11, CNN announced major upcoming changes to...
New York Post

Don Lemon ‘screamed’ at ‘CNN This Morning’ co-host, left crew ‘rattled’: sources

Tensions on the set of “CNN This Morning” have recently boiled over, with Don Lemon allegedly “screaming” at co-host Kaitlan Collins off-camera during an ugly December incident that has left the cast and crew rattled ever since, The Post has learned. According to two sources with knowledge of the situation, the 56-year-old Lemon approached 30-year-old Collins following the show’s Thursday Dec. 8 broadcast — and unloaded on her in front of staffers as he accused her of “interrupting” him on air. “Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio,” one source with knowledge of the skrimish...
Washington Examiner

‘A completely broken ship’: Megyn Kelly Show says CNN’s ‘sinking’ problem is approach

Media personalities Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald mocked CNN’s plans to hire a comedian to save its prime-time lineup. “There’s a reason instead of just thinking about, what are they doing that works? Like, maybe we could be ripping on both sides like Jay Leno used to do, right?” Kelly said on her SiriusXM The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday. “Nope, they don’t want to do that. They’re going to double down on their partisanship, or they’re going to both double down on their partisanship, and they’re going to try to call it comedy like they do with Jon Stewart.”
News Breaking LIVE

Top CNN Executive Leaving CNN Show

Eric Hall, the executive producer of CNN's "CNN This Morning" morning show program, is leaving the program less than three months after the new morning show debuted. The morning show, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, debuted in November and was one of the first major priorities of CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the cable news outlet last May.
RadarOnline

Chris Licht's Hail Mary: CNN Boss Hoping Colleague Gayle King Can Save Failing Network After Worst Ratings Week In 9 Years

Chris Licht has been on a mission to restabilize CNN, aiming to restore hard-news sensibility and boost ratings amid a broader cost-cutting effort. An insider said he is more determined than ever after the news network recorded its worst ratings week in nine years, putting a former colleague and old friend at the forefront of his mind: Gayle King.RadarOnline.com has discovered that Oprah Winfrey's longtime pal, watched by many as the star of CBS Mornings, is being eyed for hosting or co-hosting a weekly show on CNN, insiders told Puck author and veteran media reporter Dylan Buyers. The move is...
People

MSNBC's Symone Sanders Shares the Advice Kamala Harris Gave Her When She Left Politics

"She is so encouraging," Symone Sanders-Townsend said of her former boss, Vice President Kamala Harris While her departure from the Biden administration in 2022 was met with some surprise, MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend says it wasn't without the support of her then-boss, Vice President Kamala Harris. "She is so encouraging," Sanders-Townsend said in an interview on The Sherri Shephard Show Thursday. "Seriously she is about her business, okay. She wants the work to get done and there is a time for laughs and a time for work so she is...
New York Post

CNN’s primetime ratings sink as network mulls adding comedian to lineup

CNN’s ratings continue to sink as network boss Chris Licht mulls adding a primetime comedian to juice viewership in order to compete with rivals Fox News and MSNBC. The third-place cable news network saw its primetime ratings hit another low on Monday, dipping to 311,000 nightly viewers on average, as it competed against NFL wildcard playoff game that pitted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 pm ET. Despite the big game, which aired on ABC and ESPN, Fox News still brought in over 2 million viewers across prime time, averaging 2.1 million total viewers, due in part...
Popculture

CNN Boss Weighs in on Don Lemon-Hosted Morning Show After Rocky Start

CNN CEO Chris Licht is speaking out on CNN This Morning's rocky start. Debuting in November as a replacement to New Day and featuring Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, the new ensemble morning program has failed to bring in high viewership numbers, something that apparently doesn't concern Licht, who says the program is in its infancy and still getting on its feet.
TheDailyBeast

Jordan Klepper Crashes Trump’s ‘Intimate’ 2024 Campaign Launch

Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign this past weekend in South Carolina, so naturally The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was right there with him to take the temperature of his smaller than usual crowd.While the event was “originally permitted as a MAGA rally,” Klepper explained that it was “later downgraded to an ‘intimate’ event.” The fans in attendance were equally confused about what it was they were attending and the comedian quickly realized that the “heavily vetted VIPs” included people like “Sombrero Trump” and a whole host of folks who still believe Trump is president.“There’s a...
TheDailyBeast

Newsmax Claims DirecTV Pays 22 ‘Liberal News’ Channels—That’s Not True

In the span of days, Newsmax has successfully turned a standard fee dispute with a pay-TV provider into a political football, convincing Congress to threaten DirecTV with hearings for dropping the pro-Trump network.Since the satellite carrier pulled Newsmax from its lineup last week, the channel has flooded its airwaves with anti-DirecTV rants accusing the company and its corporate partner AT&T of “political discrimination” against conservatives while urging viewers to cancel the companies’ products.At the same time, Newsmax has relentlessly aired a series of spurious claims about the remaining content on DirecTV’s lineup, repeatedly insisting that the provider is paying “22...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

