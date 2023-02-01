Read full article on original website
CNN's John King Could Be Replaced by Familiar Face
CNN anchor John King kept his noon timeslot amid the daytime anchor shuffling CNN CEO Chris Licht announced last week. However, that might not be the case for long. King, 59, might be replaced "eventually" by another CNN regular, Dana Bash. On Jan. 11, CNN announced major upcoming changes to...
Executive producer leaves new CNN morning show: Report
The executive producer behind CNN's morning news program has left just two months since its launch.
'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)
In this special comedy interview, actor and impressionist Matt Friend brings his best political impressions to “The Beat.” Among them are Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Friend also discusses his comedy heroes with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Jan. 25, 2023.
Don Lemon ‘screamed’ at ‘CNN This Morning’ co-host, left crew ‘rattled’: sources
Tensions on the set of “CNN This Morning” have recently boiled over, with Don Lemon allegedly “screaming” at co-host Kaitlan Collins off-camera during an ugly December incident that has left the cast and crew rattled ever since, The Post has learned. According to two sources with knowledge of the situation, the 56-year-old Lemon approached 30-year-old Collins following the show’s Thursday Dec. 8 broadcast — and unloaded on her in front of staffers as he accused her of “interrupting” him on air. “Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio,” one source with knowledge of the skrimish...
Comedian Wanda Sykes claims Biden documents scandal is no big deal: 'This doesn't bother me at all'
Wanda Sykes joked that the Joe Biden’s documents scandal was no big deal because he was so old that most of the documents were probably just “history now.”
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
‘A completely broken ship’: Megyn Kelly Show says CNN’s ‘sinking’ problem is approach
Media personalities Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald mocked CNN’s plans to hire a comedian to save its prime-time lineup. “There’s a reason instead of just thinking about, what are they doing that works? Like, maybe we could be ripping on both sides like Jay Leno used to do, right?” Kelly said on her SiriusXM The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday. “Nope, they don’t want to do that. They’re going to double down on their partisanship, or they’re going to both double down on their partisanship, and they’re going to try to call it comedy like they do with Jon Stewart.”
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis during her Wednesday evening show.
Joy Behar, Don Lemon and MSNBC called out for quick defense of Biden: 'Pathetic and predictable'
The liberal media quickly went to bat for President Biden after classified documents were found at his private office, and critics were quick to call out the 'pathetic' coverage.
Top CNN Executive Leaving CNN Show
Eric Hall, the executive producer of CNN's "CNN This Morning" morning show program, is leaving the program less than three months after the new morning show debuted. The morning show, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, debuted in November and was one of the first major priorities of CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the cable news outlet last May.
Chris Licht's Hail Mary: CNN Boss Hoping Colleague Gayle King Can Save Failing Network After Worst Ratings Week In 9 Years
Chris Licht has been on a mission to restabilize CNN, aiming to restore hard-news sensibility and boost ratings amid a broader cost-cutting effort. An insider said he is more determined than ever after the news network recorded its worst ratings week in nine years, putting a former colleague and old friend at the forefront of his mind: Gayle King.RadarOnline.com has discovered that Oprah Winfrey's longtime pal, watched by many as the star of CBS Mornings, is being eyed for hosting or co-hosting a weekly show on CNN, insiders told Puck author and veteran media reporter Dylan Buyers. The move is...
'Gutfeld!' roasts Adam Kinzinger's new CNN gig: 'Just another kind of grift'
Greg Gutfeld and his guests mock CNN for bringing on outspoken anti-Trump former Rep. Adam Kinzinger as a senior political correspondent days after leaving office.
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Shares the Advice Kamala Harris Gave Her When She Left Politics
"She is so encouraging," Symone Sanders-Townsend said of her former boss, Vice President Kamala Harris While her departure from the Biden administration in 2022 was met with some surprise, MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend says it wasn't without the support of her then-boss, Vice President Kamala Harris. "She is so encouraging," Sanders-Townsend said in an interview on The Sherri Shephard Show Thursday. "Seriously she is about her business, okay. She wants the work to get done and there is a time for laughs and a time for work so she is...
MSNBC host zeroes in on special counsel Jack Smith's secret weapon against Donald Trump
Prosecutor Jack Smith of the US waits for the start of the court session of Kadri Veseli's initial appearance at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, on November 10, 2020. (PETER DEJONG/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday did a deep dive into the career of...
CNN’s primetime ratings sink as network mulls adding comedian to lineup
CNN’s ratings continue to sink as network boss Chris Licht mulls adding a primetime comedian to juice viewership in order to compete with rivals Fox News and MSNBC. The third-place cable news network saw its primetime ratings hit another low on Monday, dipping to 311,000 nightly viewers on average, as it competed against NFL wildcard playoff game that pitted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 pm ET. Despite the big game, which aired on ABC and ESPN, Fox News still brought in over 2 million viewers across prime time, averaging 2.1 million total viewers, due in part...
Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event
"The Daily Show" correspondent found some truly wild beliefs among the ex-president's supporters.
CNN Boss Weighs in on Don Lemon-Hosted Morning Show After Rocky Start
CNN CEO Chris Licht is speaking out on CNN This Morning's rocky start. Debuting in November as a replacement to New Day and featuring Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, the new ensemble morning program has failed to bring in high viewership numbers, something that apparently doesn't concern Licht, who says the program is in its infancy and still getting on its feet.
Jordan Klepper Crashes Trump’s ‘Intimate’ 2024 Campaign Launch
Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign this past weekend in South Carolina, so naturally The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was right there with him to take the temperature of his smaller than usual crowd.While the event was “originally permitted as a MAGA rally,” Klepper explained that it was “later downgraded to an ‘intimate’ event.” The fans in attendance were equally confused about what it was they were attending and the comedian quickly realized that the “heavily vetted VIPs” included people like “Sombrero Trump” and a whole host of folks who still believe Trump is president.“There’s a...
Newsmax Claims DirecTV Pays 22 ‘Liberal News’ Channels—That’s Not True
In the span of days, Newsmax has successfully turned a standard fee dispute with a pay-TV provider into a political football, convincing Congress to threaten DirecTV with hearings for dropping the pro-Trump network.Since the satellite carrier pulled Newsmax from its lineup last week, the channel has flooded its airwaves with anti-DirecTV rants accusing the company and its corporate partner AT&T of “political discrimination” against conservatives while urging viewers to cancel the companies’ products.At the same time, Newsmax has relentlessly aired a series of spurious claims about the remaining content on DirecTV’s lineup, repeatedly insisting that the provider is paying “22...
Trump Wastes No Time Attacking Facebook After He's Unbanned From Meta
Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that the former president will be reinstated to its platforms in the coming weeks.
