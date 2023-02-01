ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Robert McNally promoted to Morris County Chief of Detectives

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the promotion of Robert McNally to Chief of Detectives of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Chief Robert McNally is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served as a sniper...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges

FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Police Announce Arrest & Identify Intruder at Montville Township High School

MONTVILLE, NJ - A day after an unknown intruder caused Montville Township High School to go into a shelter in place for nearly two hours, an arrest has been made, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.  Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III of Bloomfield, NJ has been charged with unlicensed entry of a structure, a crime of the fourth degree, Carroll said.  "On Feb. 2, surveillance footage shows an unknown adult male arrived at Montville High School at approximately 6:30 a.m., and proceeded to walk around the building while wearing a backpack," Carroll said. "He was discovered by a school staff member. The staff member...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Flemington Borough councilman arrested for selling cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutor says

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – A Flemington Borough councilman has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine and methamphetamine, according Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, of Flemington was charged with second-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree distribution of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Hackensack Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years of Service

Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack Police Lieutenant Anthony Natale has retired after completing his 25-year career.  Lt. Natale began his law enforcement career in February of 1998, following in his father's footsteps as a second-generation Hackensack Police Department Officer. Lt. Natale served as a commander and supervisor in the Patrol, Internal Affairs, and Traffic Bureaus.  Former Hackensack Police Department sergeant in patrol congratulated Natale on Facebook, stating, “Anthony, like his dad, was an awesome police officer. Much respect for the Natales. Enjoy your retirement, you earned it.”
HACKENSACK, NJ
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire

Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ man accused of illegally entering Morris Co. high school

MONTVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is accused of illegally entering a high school in Morris County.Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III is charged with unlicensed entry.Prosecutors and police say he was seen walking around Montville Township High School at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.When confronted by staff, Banaciski allegedly claimed to be a student and then left the school.He was arrested 20 miles away at his home in Bloomfield.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Morris County Sheriff's Office Seargent Wins at Weightlifting

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A sergeant with the Morris County Sheriff's Office last month won a weightlifting contest, according to the office. It said Sheriff’s Sergeant Adam Zeich took the "top spot" in the Jan. 10 NYPD “1000 Lb. Club” weightlifting contest which took place at NYPD Health and Fitness. "Many competitors entered the contest with Sergeant Zeich taking the top spot" said the Sheriff's Office. "He compiled a total weight moved of 1,490 pounds – 515 squat / 390 bench / 585 dead lift." The feat impressed Zeich's boss, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon. “This is an incredible accomplishment," Gannon said. "A true feat of dedication...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified

MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old.  An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity. 
MIDLAND PARK, NJ

