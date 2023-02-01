Read full article on original website
Robert McNally promoted to Morris County Chief of Detectives
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the promotion of Robert McNally to Chief of Detectives of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Chief Robert McNally is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served as a sniper...
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges
FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
Police Announce Arrest & Identify Intruder at Montville Township High School
MONTVILLE, NJ - A day after an unknown intruder caused Montville Township High School to go into a shelter in place for nearly two hours, an arrest has been made, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll. Nineteen-year-old Charles Banaciski III of Bloomfield, NJ has been charged with unlicensed entry of a structure, a crime of the fourth degree, Carroll said. "On Feb. 2, surveillance footage shows an unknown adult male arrived at Montville High School at approximately 6:30 a.m., and proceeded to walk around the building while wearing a backpack," Carroll said. "He was discovered by a school staff member. The staff member...
Bergen Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud: Passaic Prosecutor
A 27-year-old Bergen County woman has been charged with insurance fraud, authorities said. Brianna Ribaudo, of East Rutherford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. On Oct. 9, 2019, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office got a tip that Ribaudo gave false information in an...
Judge gives suspended Franklin fire chief a shot at redemption following arrest
HARDYSTON — The chief of Franklin Borough's fire department, suspended last month after he was charged with assaulting his girlfriend, will have 60 days to prove he can abstain from alcohol and any further incidents with the woman before a court moves forward with his case, a judge ruled.
Hackensack Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years of Service
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack Police Lieutenant Anthony Natale has retired after completing his 25-year career. Lt. Natale began his law enforcement career in February of 1998, following in his father's footsteps as a second-generation Hackensack Police Department Officer. Lt. Natale served as a commander and supervisor in the Patrol, Internal Affairs, and Traffic Bureaus. Former Hackensack Police Department sergeant in patrol congratulated Natale on Facebook, stating, “Anthony, like his dad, was an awesome police officer. Much respect for the Natales. Enjoy your retirement, you earned it.”
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
FBI now 'involved' in murder investigation of NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
"I believe her daughter lit up her life. Jesus Christ lit up her life. She was very faithful and driven. She was a shining star."
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
Sussex County Community College appoints new Public Safety Training Coordinator
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Sussex County Community College (SCCC) announced the appointment of John Dixon as the new Coordinator of the Public Safety Training Academy in Sussex County. A committee of six county fire, police, and EMS leaders participated in the search, and the College’s Chief Operations/Human Resources...
Morris County Sheriff's Office Seargent Wins at Weightlifting
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A sergeant with the Morris County Sheriff's Office last month won a weightlifting contest, according to the office. It said Sheriff’s Sergeant Adam Zeich took the "top spot" in the Jan. 10 NYPD “1000 Lb. Club” weightlifting contest which took place at NYPD Health and Fitness. "Many competitors entered the contest with Sergeant Zeich taking the top spot" said the Sheriff's Office. "He compiled a total weight moved of 1,490 pounds – 515 squat / 390 bench / 585 dead lift." The feat impressed Zeich's boss, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon. “This is an incredible accomplishment," Gannon said. "A true feat of dedication...
Food-scrap recycler proposed in Warren County is rejected by advisory council
Citing overwhelming opposition to the proposal, the Warren County Solid Waste Advisory Council is recommending against county approval of a new business looking to turn food scraps into agricultural compost. The council voted without dissent Thursday night against a recommendation to the Warren County Board of County Commissioners to include...
Former NJ Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Stealing $600K from Clients for Gambling and Personal Use
A former investment advisor from Elizabeth, New Jersey, has admitted to stealing over $600,000 from five clients between 2018 and 2020. The case was investigated by the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity.
Convicted Killer Flees Lyndhurst Shoplifting-Turned-Robbery, Nabbed By Alert Officer
A habitual offender who once served time for aggravated manslaughter was nabbed by a Lyndhurst police officer after he assaulted a security guard who tried to stop him from shoplifting, authorities said. Johannes Vanwageningen, 37, recently of Bloomingdale, loaded a shopping cart with merchandise, then bypassed the checkout lanes and...
