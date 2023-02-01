ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

'Self-pity is not allowed in these moments'

February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for". The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.
FOX Sports

Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer's first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year's final.
BBC

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Striker left out of Chelsea Champions League squad

Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has "done nothing wrong at all" despite being left out of Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockout stages, says boss Graham Potter. The 33-year-old started all six group matches, scoring two goals - but has not started a game since 6 November. New signings Enzo Fernandez,...

