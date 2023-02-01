Read full article on original website
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
Kylian Mbappe set to miss PSG's Champions League first leg vs. Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain confirm Kylian Mbappe is set to miss the Champions League round-of-16 first-leg game against Bayern Munich.
Why Al Nassr Captain Cristiano Ronaldo Did Not Celebrate His First Goal In Saudi Pro League
Instead of jumping, twisting and shouting "SIU" in trademark fashion, Ronaldo simply grabbed the ball, ran back to the halfway line and placed it on the center spot.
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Multiple Big Chances & Has Goal Disallowed In First Half Against Al Fateh
Ronaldo looked very frustrated as he walked off the field at half-time in Friday's Saudi Pro League game between Al Fateh and Al Nassr.
Man Utd news LIVE: Mason Greenwood eyeing career in China, Garnacho contract update, £89m Victor Osimhen transfer battle
MASON GREENWOOD is eyeing a football career in China if Manchester United sack him over sex attack claims. The club launched a probe on Thursday when prosecutors dropped the charges against him because 12 witnesses refused to cooperate. He will not train or return to the team while the club...
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Marcus Rashford helps hosts to 13th straight home win
Marcus Rashford continued his post-World Cup scoring streak as a Manchester United side reduced to 10 men survived late Crystal Palace pressure to secure Premier League victory at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot after the video assistant referee spotted a Will Hughes handball and...
Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian & Edin Dzeko To Start For Inter Milan In Serie A Clash Vs AC Milan, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter defender Milan Skriniar, wingback Matteo Darmian, and striker Edin Dzeko are all set to be in the Nerazzurri’s starting eleven for tomorrow evening’s Serie A clash with AC Milan. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who include the trio in their predicted starting...
Marcus Rashford fires up Man Utd pals with inspiring message after equalling Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo record
MARCUS RASHFORD equalled a record held by both Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo then fired out a rallying cry to his team-mates. The Manchester United forward scored three times in four top-flight games in January and has just been named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for the second time this season.
Chelsea Confirm Champions League Squad Including Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez And Mykhailo Mudryk
Fellow January signings Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke will not be able to play for Chelsea in this season's Champions League. Nor will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Ajax confirm John Heitinga will remain as manager for the rest of the season
Heitinga, who made over 200 appearances for Ajax between 2001 and 2008, will be tasked with getting the side back into contention for the title - given that they are five points off the leaders.
Arsenal Beaten In EPL For First Time Since September As Sean Dyche Makes Winning Start With Everton
Arsenal lost in the Premier League for only the second time this season when they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Bunny Shaw and Chloe Kelly send visitors third
Chloe Kelly scored her first Women's Super League goal of the season as Manchester City beat bottom side Leicester City to move up to third. WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw's 61st-minute looping header - her 10th league goal of the season - put Gareth Taylor's side in front. Kelly's superb...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals joy at first Al-Nassr goal after ex-Man Utd star grabbed ball off team-mate to take penalty
CRISTIANO RONALDO shared his happiness on social media after scoring a first goal for new club Al-Nassr. The former Man Utd and Real Madrid star, 37, joined the Saudi Arabian side in a staggering £173million-a-year deal in December. He failed to hit the back of the net in either...
Watch Cristian Tello Score Brilliant Goal On Saudi Pro League Debut Against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr
The former Barcelona winger found the net with a stunning volley 12 minutes into his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Fateh against Al Nassr on Friday.
Potential Sunderland fifth-round FA Cup tie chosen for live TV broadcast
The BBC have already decided their live FA Cup fifth-round matches, and they could feature Sunderland.
'Self-pity is not allowed in these moments'
February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for". The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.
Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis
TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer's first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year's final.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Striker left out of Chelsea Champions League squad
Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has "done nothing wrong at all" despite being left out of Chelsea's squad for the Champions League knockout stages, says boss Graham Potter. The 33-year-old started all six group matches, scoring two goals - but has not started a game since 6 November. New signings Enzo Fernandez,...
Carlo Ancelotti allays injury fears after Karim Benzema's knock as Real Madrid beat Valencia 2-0
Carlo Ancelotti allayed fears that Karim Benzema and Eder Militao's injuries could threaten their chances of facing Liverpool in the Champions League.
