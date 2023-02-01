Read full article on original website
tonyspicks.com
Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Ball State Cardinals 2/3/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The Eastern Michigan Eagles will meet with the Ball State Cardinals in NCAAB action in John E. Worthen Arena, Indiana, on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET. The Eastern Michigan Eagles are aiming for their third consecutive victory. They had a 1-6 record in MAC play but recovered with back-to-back victories.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
The restaurant groups that are leading the Triangle food scene
The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area: Matt KellyA four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential chefs in Durham for the past decade, helping generate significant buzz for the city's culinary scene. Even after being forced to close the great seafood restaurant Saint James last year, his presence in Durham is growing. Restaurants: Mateo Bar de Tapas (Durham), Mother & Sons Trattoria (Durham), Alimentari (Durham) and Vin...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
nextpittsburgh.com
Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?
Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
Pittsburgh restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants for 2023
A restaurant in Pittsburgh found a spot on Yelp’s top 100 restaurants for 2023 list.
tourcounsel.com
Alamance Crossing | Shopping mall in Burlington, North Carolina
Alamance Crossing is a lifestyle center (outdoor shopping mall) in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Opened in 2007, it is the second shopping mall in the city, as well as the larger. Alamance Crossing comprises more than seventy tenants, including eight major anchor stores: Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Lobby, Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and BJ's Wholesale Club.
carolinajournal.com
Captain Stanley’s Seafood fights to stay afloat, as Harris touts Biden economy in Raleigh visit
Small businesses, like Captain Stanley’s Seafood Restaurant in Raleigh, are vital to the U.S. economy. So much so they are called the “backbone of America.”. The restaurant has been a fixture on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh since 1986. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees make up...
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
pittsburghmagazine.com
How Our Food Editor Celebrates National Pizza Day, One Slice at a Time
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but, if you’re anything like me, you celebrate the Circle of Life year-round. Every Pittsburgh neighborhood has at least one shop with a cult-like following, so determining who has the best pie is like going to McKees Rocks and attempting to eat an entire 30-inch, 64-cut, $85 Monster Pizza from Mama Lena’s in one sitting, solo. It can’t be done — at least not without a lot of antacid.
