P&Z Commission greenlights new Norwalk High School plan
NORWALK, Conn. — Plans for the new Norwalk High School were unanimously approved by the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission after a detailed presentation about renewable energy options and the strategies chosen to heat and cool the building. Wednesday’s vote came two weeks after Diane Lauricella, an environmental activist...
Neonic Pesticide Reform Bill deserves support
I am writing on behalf of the Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA) and the Pollinator Pathway to thank Norwalk representative, Lucy Dathan, for submitting a crucial bill this legislative session in support of reforming the state’s restrictions on wasteful uses of neonicotinoid pesticides—neonics for short. The growth of...
multihousingnews.com
New Neighborhoods Secures $24M Refi for Affordable Stamford Community
Greystone originated the $24 million, fixed-rate HUD loan. New Neighborhoods Inc. has secured a $24.1 million HUD 223(f) refinancing loan for Martin Luther King Apartments, an 89-unit fully affordable community in Stamford, Conn. Greystone originated the 35-year, low, fixed-rate loan that matures in 2058. The owner will also be able to preserve the affordability of the Section 8 property through a 20-year HAP contract that is part of the financing.
State audit of COVID spending by 15 towns finds $2 million in ineligible spending
A new audit by CohnReznick found $2.2 million in unsupported spending by 10 towns. Many of the flagged costs involved payroll. The post State audit of COVID spending by 15 towns finds $2 million in ineligible spending appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Partnership can work
Many have said that this will be a challenging budget cycle. I do not disagree, but I do feel that we are looking at the challenges we are facing with the wrong lens. In recent weeks, I have sat in on presentations from both the City and the Norwalk Public Schools (NPS). I have read many emails and studied the budget as if I was going to be tested on these materials.
Norwalk political notes: RTC resignations; Duff; McCarthy
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Two veteran RTC members resign: Suda out, four months after becoming District D chairman. Duff advertises forum with State delegation, including Republican newbie. Former Council member, now in Florida, misses mark in website criticism. Suda, O’Toole Giandurco exit. In...
trumbulltimes.com
Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K
The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
ctexaminer.com
Appointment in Fairfield Spurs Debate Over Partisanship, Acceptable Views on Board of Health
FAIRFIELD – The reappointment of a nurse to a town board spurred a debate between Democratic and Republican selectmen about the role of partisan politics in the appointment process, and the place of a nonconformist voice on the Board of Health. Oftentimes, recommendations for appointees are made by one...
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
Bye-Bye, Parking Lot? Lab Rezoning Advances
A 200-space Munson Street parking lot could be the site of New Haven’s next biotech lab building — according to a Winchester-factory-redevelopment zoning update that received a favorable, if still skeptical, recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the City...
wshu.org
A resource center for formerly incarcerated people is coming to Bridgeport
A resource center for formerly incarcerated people and their families is coming to Bridgeport. The 44,000 square foot building is located at the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Main Street and will be called The Bridge on Main. More than 10 nonprofits will provide holistic services to help with every...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton homeowner defends unauthorized tree removal: 'the dead trees were a danger'
WILTON — Although they said they have no intention of deforesting their property, a Deforest Road couple is defending their unauthorized removal of 16 trees from their yard due to safety concerns. After issuing cease-and-desist orders earlier this month, the Inland Wetlands Commission held two separate show cause hearings...
Eyewitness News
Homicide on Route 7 northbound in Norwalk
NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Troopers in Bridgeport responded to reports of what appeared to be a one car motor vehicle accident. Police say that the incident occurred early morning at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 4. on Route 7 northbound near Exit 2. When they arrived on scene, the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Counterfeit Currency Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is turning to the community to assist in helping solve an ongoing investigation involving a female. Bridgeport Police Officer Robert “Bobby” Gregor is heading up the investigation that involves the criminal activity. The activity with the female is for counterfeiting and just recently happened.
Norwalk installs plaque to honor three sisters who helped change history
NORWALK, Conn. — It’s not difficult to find Norwalk women serving in government these days and even easier Monday off West Avenue, where three suffragettes are honored with a plaque along the Norwalk River Valley Trail. The Hill sisters were the daughters of Ebenezer Hill, who in 1912...
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
