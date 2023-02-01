ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Nancy on Norwalk

P&Z Commission greenlights new Norwalk High School plan

NORWALK, Conn. — Plans for the new Norwalk High School were unanimously approved by the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission after a detailed presentation about renewable energy options and the strategies chosen to heat and cool the building. Wednesday’s vote came two weeks after Diane Lauricella, an environmental activist...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Neonic Pesticide Reform Bill deserves support

I am writing on behalf of the Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA) and the Pollinator Pathway to thank Norwalk representative, Lucy Dathan, for submitting a crucial bill this legislative session in support of reforming the state’s restrictions on wasteful uses of neonicotinoid pesticides—neonics for short. The growth of...
NORWALK, CT
multihousingnews.com

New Neighborhoods Secures $24M Refi for Affordable Stamford Community

Greystone originated the $24 million, fixed-rate HUD loan. New Neighborhoods Inc. has secured a $24.1 million HUD 223(f) refinancing loan for Martin Luther King Apartments, an 89-unit fully affordable community in Stamford, Conn. Greystone originated the 35-year, low, fixed-rate loan that matures in 2058. The owner will also be able to preserve the affordability of the Section 8 property through a 20-year HAP contract that is part of the financing.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Partnership can work

Many have said that this will be a challenging budget cycle. I do not disagree, but I do feel that we are looking at the challenges we are facing with the wrong lens. In recent weeks, I have sat in on presentations from both the City and the Norwalk Public Schools (NPS). I have read many emails and studied the budget as if I was going to be tested on these materials.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: RTC resignations; Duff; McCarthy

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Two veteran RTC members resign: Suda out, four months after becoming District D chairman. Duff advertises forum with State delegation, including Republican newbie. Former Council member, now in Florida, misses mark in website criticism. Suda, O’Toole Giandurco exit. In...
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Former West Haven church can be yours for under $700K

The property, built in 1903, is assessed at $1.22 million, according to public land records, roughly half of the listed sale price. Church officials told St. John XXIII parishioners before its closure that the building had a severely leaking roof and foundational damage to both stone and brickwork. The Rev....
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Parole board denies commutation to release Waterbury convicted killer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board heard arguments to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule. It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukas for the 20-year-old’s death. Azukas was sentenced to 60 years […]
WATERBURY, CT
tourcounsel.com

Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
MILFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Bye-Bye, Parking Lot? Lab Rezoning Advances

A 200-space Munson Street parking lot could be the site of New Haven’s next biotech lab building — according to a Winchester-factory-redevelopment zoning update that received a favorable, if still skeptical, recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the City...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Homicide on Route 7 northbound in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Troopers in Bridgeport responded to reports of what appeared to be a one car motor vehicle accident. Police say that the incident occurred early morning at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 4. on Route 7 northbound near Exit 2. When they arrived on scene, the...
NORWALK, CT
Tasting Table

The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut

There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
