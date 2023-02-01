ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Staudt on Sports LIVE: NFL concussions rise, high school hoops preview

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about NIL issues in the college sports signing process, the Pistons finally arrive back in Michigan after being stuck in Dallas, and Larkin represents the Red Wings in Miami for the NHL All-Star Game. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s News 10 Sports Desk and the Game of the Week.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michiganders expected to bet $53 million on Super Bowl LVII

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Super Bowl LVII is less than two weeks away. For many people, their eyes won’t just be on the TV. Sports betting and gambling are on the rise and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest betting events of the year. According to Play...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing Sexton J-Dubbs Sweep Catholic Cougars

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Sexton J-Dubbs won 60-53 on Friday over the Lansing Catholic Cougars. That was good enough to sweep their CAAC-White rival. The J-Dubbs pulled out in front early, but the Cougars made a great effort to keep it close throughout the game. Lansing Catholic plays...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing plans park closures for deer cull

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Intermittent park closures are planned in the City of East Lansing parks for the purposes of deer removal operations. The specific date the deer removal will begin was not stated. According to city officials, parks will be closed, when posted, during the evening and overnight hours...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy