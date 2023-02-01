Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Fire crews responded to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found four cars had crashed with one person trapped and a driver ejected. Two...
wvlt.tv
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of dead dogs and several injured ones turned up during what appeared to have been a bust at a Sevier County home Friday, according to Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas. The sheriff’s office told WVLT News officials served a warrant at the...
Rural Metro: Two dead after car crash on Clinton Highway
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people died after a multi-vehicle car crash on Clinton Highway Friday evening. According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to a crash on Clinton Highway at Rhealand lane. Crews found four vehicles with one person trapped inside a car and a driver ejected from the vehicle.
WATE
Heavy fire damages South Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks. Crews responded to the scene of the fire at building Q of the Henley Apartments on Highwood Court. There were reports of heavy...
Union County remembers fire victims with balloon release and candlelit vigil
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people died in late January in Luttrell due to a house fire. Four of them were children, and one was an adult. Their grandmother, Kelley Aljumaily, identified the children as 15-year-old Briseis Aljumaily, 5-year-old Gabriella Aljumaily, 5-year-old Evelyn Rose Cooper-Fortner and 9-year-old Audrie Quinn Cooper-Fortner.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County
COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
One driver dead after I-40 crash in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department a two-car crash on I-40 that left one person dead Wednesday.
Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is dead after a car crashed at the entrance ramp to I-40 East in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to a single-car crash on the entrance ramp to I-40 East from Bridgedale Road. Officers found a red Mustang that was left […]
Man found seriously injured after possible hit and run on Broadway
Knoxville Police are investigating after a man was injured in a possible hit and run.
wvlt.tv
Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
KPD: Man killed after crashing into bridge pillar on I-40 entrance ramp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after police said he crashed his car into a concrete pillar in West Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 East from Bridgedale Drive around 4:40 p.m. Police said a red...
KPD investigating two separate serious crashes, one being fatal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating two unrelated crashes that happened six hours apart. The first crash occurred on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to KPD. KPD said it's believed a Ford truck had broken down and...
wvlt.tv
Child injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. drag racing crash released from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gage Tucker, the 11-year-old who was injured in the deadly Magnolia Ave. crash was released from the hospital Thursday, according to his mother Nikki Tucker. Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were injured in a crash that killed their grandfather on Jan. 17. According to a...
WATE
Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
wvlt.tv
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center in Sevierville is asking for help after an animal abuse bust sent more dogs their way. “As I type this post, we getting in a large animal control case. Many of the dogs are injured and some may have already passed away on the property,” center officials said on social media.
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT: Temporary lane closures possible during I-75 work
TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans next week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties. At the bottom of this story, you will find a link to TDOT’s full report on construction projects on Tennessee roads, including several in Knox County, and several other ongoing projects.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Thursday, East Tennessee DA’s announced the new ‘313...
Maryville community rallying behind car accident victim
Brad's stepmom added even though his wreck was awful, it has brought the family together.
LCSO: Man found after driving away from police, crashing and running away
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old man was found and taken into custody after they said he drove away from police and crashed his car, before running away from authorities on foot on Wednesday. They said Christopher Taylor, from Rockwood, was found after...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0