Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
WILX-TV
Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
wemu.org
FBI finds missing Dexter High School student
A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
thesuntimesnews.com
Sharon Twp: Section 2.8 Ordinance Amendment
On January 5, 2023, the Township Board of Sharon Township adopted an ordinance to amend Article 2; section 2.8 Green Burials; subsection a; #6 to remove language referencing “indigenous to the Hudson Valley”. The effective date is March 6, 2023. Copies of the ordinances are available at sharontownship.org or at Sharon Township Hall at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI.
wemu.org
Gun violence survivors speak out to change cycle of revenge shootings in Washtenaw County
Cathy Shafran: This is 89.1 WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran. Some sad statistics in the U.S. focus on gun deaths in the country. It turns out that by the time we get to the first week of February, the U.S. has already surpassed the number of gun deaths that most other countries experience in an entire year. And it's because of that timing that the first week of February has been designated as Gun Violence Survivors Week. This is the week that's designated for gun violence survivors to share their stories. It's in an effort to help be the change makers and hopefully open the eye of others involved in gun violence. So how is Gun Violence Survivors Week being observed in Washtenaw County? We pose that question to Derrick Jackson, Washtenaw County Sheriff Department's director of community engagement. Derrick, thanks for being with us.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Twp: Public Hearing 3-8-23
The Saline Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed township budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 at the Saline Township Hall located at 5731 Braun Road on March 8, 2023, at 6:30 pm. *The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing. A copy of the budget is available for public inspection at the Clerk’s office located at 4254 Arkona Road. Those with disabilities that want to attend the meeting, please contact the Clerk 4 days prior to the meeting at 734-429-9968, accommodations will be furnished to satisfy such disabilities and allow meaningful attendance.
wemu.org
Long-awaited Ypsilanti homeless shelter set to open Monday
After some staffing challenges caused some delays, Ypsilanti’s first overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness is ready to open its doors. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on North Huron Street agreed to open its doors to the area’s less fortunate back in November. However, finding staff to run the operation has been a challenge.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter: Text Amendments Public Hearing 2-27-23
Notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The public hearing will be conducted at 3515 Broad Street, Dexter, MI, 48130. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment regarding text amendments...
FBI arrests Wayne County cousins for joining violent mob during Jan. 6 insurrection
One of the officers cried out in a video, ‘We’re being trampled’
6 students detained, 2 tased after altercation at Southfield high school
Two students were tased and a total of six students were detained after a large physical altercation broke out at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Update: Missing Dexter High School student found safe
UPDATE: According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Ea Kuhr has been found and is safe. No additional details have been given at this time.DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old as they believe the teen has been groomed over the internet and lured away. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, family members went to Dexter High School to pick up Ea Kuhr, but Ea had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown person. Police say they believe Ea has been groomed over the internet and lured away from their family. It is believed that Ea left of their own free will.According to police, Ea was last seen leaving Dexter High School, walking toward Shield Road wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Jackson woman sentenced to prison for involvement in ‘heinous’ 2009 murder
JACKSON, MI -- Several years after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in a robbery and brutal murder, Jackson woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. Tiffany Reichard was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 2, to spend 12 to 20 years in prison for her involvement in...
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement on Death of 15-year-old Adriana Davidson
Ann Arbor, Mi – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the death of 15 year old Adriana Davidson, an Ann Arbor Pioneer student who was found near the athletic field’s bleachers. The department says that they know that in the absence of facts, myths...
HometownLife.com
Culver's Restaurant in Wixom fined for violating child labor laws
The franchise operator of Culver's restaurant in Wixom has paid more than $13,000 for violating child labor laws. Federal investigators determined the Culver's located at 49169 Alpha Drive in Wixom had allowed 18 teenagers, ages 14 and 15, to work more than federal child labor laws allow, according to a U.S. Department of Labor statement released on Friday.
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
Judge goes off on Kwame Kilpatrick: You haven't changed
If former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was looking for mercy from U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds, he not only didn't get it; he got chastised. In a blistering court opinion, Edmunds on Thursday denied Kilpatrick's request to end his supervised release early so he could travel more freely as a pastor. Edmunds concluded that Kilpatrick hasn't proven himself a changed man, still lives lavishly while ignoring his debts and refuses to acknowledge responsibility for the corruption crimes...
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson student who made threat about a teacher expelled
LIVONIA — Livonia Public Schools' board of education voted on Monday to expel a high school student who made a threat regarding a teacher to another student in late December. The male student at Livonia Stevenson was suspended at that time, pending a disciplinary hearing. A disciplinary hearing officer...
Voice News
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
