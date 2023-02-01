Read full article on original website
Boyd Gaming Posts Record-Breaking Q4 2022 Results
Boyd Gaming Corporation posted its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. As reported by the gaming and hospitality giant, the three months ended December 31 were very successful for the company, as was the entire year. Q4 Saw Boyd Gaming Perform Strongly. As announced, Boyd Gaming recorded revenues...
Penn Entertainment Q4 Revenue Remains Stable despite Negative Factors
The company’s revenue for the quarter reached $1.59 billion, a modest 0.8% year-on-year increase. However, several notable metrics, like earnings per share, fell short of Wall Street’s estimates, while rising interest rates negatively impacted expenses. Despite the stagnating results, Penn Entertainment’s management remained optimistic for 2023, relying on its expansion efforts and strong momentum.
Digitain Subsidiary Sport Generate Appoints Simon Westbury as CEO
Boasting substantial management experience and industry insight, Westbury should be the perfect candidate for the position. His new responsibilities will focus on fostering growth and bolstering Sport Generate’s worldwide brand recognition. The appointment is part of Digitain’s ongoing expansion plans as it strives to provide the best possible service to its growing client base.
Evolution Posts 36% Increase in Operating Revenues for 2022
The new report reveals that the company’s operating revenues in 2022 hit €1,456,737 ($1.6 million) representing strong growth of 36% when compared to the €1.07 million ($1.2 million) result from 2021. Providing a breakdown, Evolution’s new report revealed that EBITDA for the period hit €1 million ($1.1 million), up by 37.3% from the €734,650 ($803,500) reported for the corresponding period the previous year.
Konami Group Reports 5.5% Group-Wide Revenue Increase through December 2022
The company that caters to the needs of digital and entertainment markets in Asia, Europe, and South America has recorded a group-wide revenue of JPY226.9 billion ($1.76 billion) through December 2022. Its Gaming and Systems segment has also generated the most significant year-on-year growth, reaching JPY27.86 billion ($216 million) during the same period.
Oddin.gg Supplies QTech with Its Full Portfolio
Oddin.gg, a leading esports betting business-to-business provider, has agreed to provide QTech Games with its full suite of esports solutions. Oddin.gg Powers QTech with Esports Betting Solutions. Under the agreement, the leading gaming distributor for Asia will receive access to Oddin’s esports odds feeds, iFrame solution, esports-optimized UX and risk...
GiG to Support Casino Time’s iGaming Bid
Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), an iGaming company offering cloud-based product and platform services and performance marketing to its B2B partners, announced that it has completed an Ontario-oriented agreement with the local operator Casino Time. GiG Pens Deal. The completion of this deal follows a Head of Terms agreement announced on...
PENN Interactive Acquires RGC Accreditation
PENN Entertainment has announced this as a major milestone for the two platforms. PENN Interactive, a subsidiary of PENN Entertainment, took the initiative to undergo the accreditation process and made history by becoming the first US operator to earn this recognition. The RG Check accreditation is widely regarded as one...
Better Collective Buys 5% Stake in Catena Media
The news was reported in a very short press release from Better Collective stating that the company is satisfied with its investment and does not wish to comment on it any further. The Start of a Collaboration Between Fierce Rivals. It is interesting to see how the two companies will...
Charlie Munger: Cryptocurrencies Are “Gambling Contracts”
Charlie Munger, the right-hand of Warren Buffett, has shared his thoughts about crypto in a new piece for the Wall Street Journal. In it, one of the world’s most successful investors has called the entire sector a “gambling contract” and assured that “the house” had a 100% edge on players.
Paddy Power and Playtech Extend Successful Partnership
The new partnership extension builds on a strong foundation between the duo. In fact, Paddy Power and Playtech have collaborated for more than a decade, helping each other grow further into the iGaming vertical. Now, thanks to the new collaboration, Playtech will continue to be the exclusive provider of self-service betting terminals (SSBTs) for Paddy Power. The deal applies to both Ireland and the UK markets, ensuring further the leadership position of Paddy Power.
Kaizen Gaming Inks New Partnership with Greco
The terms of the new deal, announced Friday, see Kaizen Gaming tap into Greco’s leading gameplay risk engine platform. Per the new collaboration, Kaizen Gaming will leverage the cutting-edge solution to boost its player management. At the same time, the company will benefit from boosting the trust in its online operations and ensuring unique gaming experiences for its customers.
Playstudios Appoints Industry Vet Mickey Sonnino Global COO
The Tel Aviv-located creator of the iconic Tetris mobile app and other popular mobile games has used the voice of founder and chief executive officer Andrew Pascal to make the announcement. Sonnino to Manage Playstudios’ Global Operations. Sonnino will report directly to Pascal and join a global management team...
Wazdan-Play North Partnership Inked in 2022 Is Growing Strong
After announcing it would expand its presence in Europe by signing a partnership deal with Play North last year, the provider that is leading the way in innovation in casino game development has returned with fresh updates. Wazdan Celebrates “Successful Partnership” with Play North. The multi-brand agreement signed...
ESA Gaming Brings Josefin Uppeke as New Head of Game Production
Moving forward, Josefin Uppeke will take over the new position as she helps the studio expand on its current development pace and focus. Uppeke is no chance of hiring either, sporting a significant industry experience herself. ESA Gaming Boosts Production with New Talent. The addition of Uppeke is an important...
Sportradar Powers In-House Operators via Insight Tech Services
The new standalone Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions are aimed at sportsbook operators looking to enhance their risk management, marketing, and trading abilities. The fresh tools will help Sportradar’s in-house operators optimize their commercial performance. The new suite complements the company’s current Managed Trading Services. Unlocking Real-Time Insights to...
Nexiux Solutions Adds Content Firepower with Kingmaker Games
The partnership focuses on Kingmaker’s exclusive content developed to cover blockchain gaming experiences with games such as Plinko, Rocket, Minesweeper, and Crash-style games, among others. Bringing Innovation to Nexiux Solutions’ Network of Operators. Nexiux, which provides a diverse range of services for the iGaming sector, will further leverage...
ODDSworks, Rush Street Partner in Pennsylvania
ODDSworks partnered with Rush Street Interactive to launch BETguard in Pennsylvania. ODDSworks is a leader in the remote gaming server (RGS) technology segment in the North American market. The partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) marks a new step in the deployment of the BETguard platform and further establishes its foothold in the market. The rollout will begin at RSI’s BetRivers Android and iOS apps and website.
SIS and Kiron Ink Deal for Bespoke 24/7 Channel in Africa
The trusted partner to the global betting industry for the past three and a half decades has joined hands with the company recognized for ongoing innovation and industry excellence to supply the African market with a combination of their market-leading Numbers products. According to the terms of the new deal,...
MeridianBet’s Empty Bet Revolutionizes Traditional Betting
The new betting offering called Empty Bet sets MeridianBet Group apart and helps it establish a distinct position in the markets where it operates. MeridianBet presents a rare betting experience with its innovative product, Empty Bet. It opens the door for patrons to place wagers on any human interaction event, from sports to politics, entertainment and beyond.
