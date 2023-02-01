Read full article on original website
Home destroyed by fire in Monroe County
BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A fire gutted a home Saturday in Monroe County. Crews were called to a home along the 100 block of Route 940 in Blakeslee just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home. Two firefighters...
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
One hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A person was airlifted after a crash Saturday in Schuylkill County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 895 and Route 61 in Deer Lake. Officials say three cars were involved and one of the drivers was trapped. That driver was flown to...
Suspect shoots second story window with pellet gun
Danville, Pa. — A homeowner in Derry Township, Montour County, discovered someone had shot at their second story window with a BB pellet gun. State police at Milton say the incident occurred between 11 a.m. Jan. 29 and 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the home at the 200 block of Century Road. The pellet caused $300 damage to the glass window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Dog found abandoned in parking lot in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Police in Montoursville responded to the area of the Hobby Lobby in Loyalsock Township Friday night for a report of a dog found abandoned outside. The german shepherd was locked inside a crate with a bag of dog food on top. State police took the...
Assisted living facility catches fire in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An assisted living facility caught fire Friday afternoon in Northumberland County. Officials say the fire started in the basement of Milton Developmental Services. Around 30 people live in the facility and more than a dozen were displaced temporarily and brought to a church next door.
Police investigate 50 gallons of diesel stolen in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating 50 gallons of diesel fuel that was stolen out of a truck in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. troopers were told of a theft from a car in the 500 block of Oakridge Road in Hazle Township. Police […]
Hazleton car crash leaves one trapped, one injured
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-car crash in Hazleton injured one and trapped another. On Friday around 4:22 p.m., the Hazleton Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Polar Street and Arthur Gardner Parkway for a two-car crash. According to Hazleton Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Jones, crews arrived on the scene and […]
Man Arrested After Stealing Golf Cart and Selling It
SUNBURY – A Sunbury man was arrested and is now jailed after stealing a golf cart from a local golf course and tried selling it to another man. Stonington state police say arrested was 35-year-old Joseph Kemper and is now in Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 bail for mid-January incident.
Fire breaks out at assisted living community in Milton
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Crews have responded to a fire at an assisted living community in Northumberland County. Officials say the fire broke out at Milton Developmental Services on Walnut Street just before 12:20 PM. The fire broke out in the basement and was under control in approximately...
Standoff ends peacefully in Duryea
DURYEA, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Phoenix Street in Duryea just before 2 p.m. where a man allegedly said he had killed someone, and was waving a gun. A woman told police he was having a medical issue. The man eventually came outside and was...
Man charged after allegedly shooting dog in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — Lucky, a pit bull terrier, formally known as Luna, is recovering at the Clinton County SPCA after she was shot on January 21st. "I thought at first that she was hit by a car because of the way her back was swollen at the heel. It made me think she was hit by a car," said Erica Barclay, Clinton County SPCA Kennel Manager.
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
Police: Man shoots cellular phone buyer in planned robbery
PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged shot another man in the chest during a sale of a used cellular phone Thursday night. Idris Ibn Sharee Hollis, 23, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, set up a meeting on a social media marketplace to sell a used cellular phone intending to rob the buyer, according to the criminal complaint.
Williamsport security guard allegedly chokeholds boy
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County school security guard is being accused of placing a boy in a chokehold after a basketball game. According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:48 p.m. they were called to Jersey Shore Area School District by the security guard for a disturbance. When officers arrived […]
Pa. man shot dog three times, left it for dead: police
A driver who found a dog lying under some bushes in Clinton County on Monday thought she had been hit by a car. Authorities later learned the dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left for dead 10 days before she was found. Tips provided to the Clinton...
Man arrested after shooting following robbery in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County arrested a man after a robbery led to a shooting. Around 11:15 Thursday night, Plains Township Police responded to North Main Street for a crash and a gunshot. They later learned the shooter planned to rob the victim. When the victim...
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
16 To The Rescue: Fall and Shadow
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Fall and Shadow are the best of friends. They have been together forever, and shelter workers hope it stays that way now that they are looking for their new forever home. After their previous owner moved and had to surrender them, they came to live at the SPCA of Luzerne County nearly ten months ago.
