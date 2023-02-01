ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City to Debate Smoking Ban in Mid-February

The debate has been going on for the past several years, with two powerful camps attempting to get their way. On the one hand, there are casino workers and some of the unions who have insisted that smoking is a serious health issue and that no individual should be made to choose between getting paid and their health.
ODDSworks, Rush Street Partner in Pennsylvania

ODDSworks partnered with Rush Street Interactive to launch BETguard in Pennsylvania. ODDSworks is a leader in the remote gaming server (RGS) technology segment in the North American market. The partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) marks a new step in the deployment of the BETguard platform and further establishes its foothold in the market. The rollout will begin at RSI’s BetRivers Android and iOS apps and website.
Virginia Lawmakers Determined to Ban Skill Game Machines

The latest effort to do away with the machines, which have been branded as illegal by many, and a necessary evil by business owners, was spearheaded by House majority leader Terry Kilgore who spoke to the Associated Press in an exclusive interview and detailed what the current status quo with those gambling devices in the state was.
