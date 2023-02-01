Julian Lage recalls the time Spinal Tap’s Christopher Guest gifted him a 1955 Gibson Les Paul – which was signed by Les Paul himself

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Why Jeff Beck switched from a Les Paul to a Strat
It wasn't always that way, though. In the early years of his career in the 1960s – both with the Yardbirds and his own band – Beck used, in succession, a Telecaster, a Fender Esquire and then a Gibson Les Paul. We’d love to stay in touch, sign...
Guitar World Magazine
Joel Hoekstra video masterclass: learn eight-finger tapping with the legendary Whitesnake guitarist
Guitar Techniques is thrilled to present an exclusive track from Whitesnake, Night Ranger and Trans-Siberian Orchestra rock virtuoso Joel Hoekstra, soloing over Jason Sidwell’s track, Excalibur. Joel uses the piece to demonstrate his highly sophisticated multi-finger tapping technique. So much so, that there are no picked notes whatsoever throughout...
Guitar World Magazine
Tim Henson shows off an Ibanez 8-string signature that never went to production – and says more signature electrics will arrive this year
Henson gave a tour of his fully stocked signature guitar stand, which will likely have to expand to include a "couple" of new releases later this year. It’s fair to say that one of the fiercest player/guitar brand partnerships of the current era belongs to Tim Henson and Ibanez. Together, they’ve designed and released three highly popular signature guitars, including the flagship THBB10 electric guitar and recent TOD10.
Guitar World Magazine
Zakk Wylde tells Ozzy Osbourne: “When you are ready to roll, we will roll”
The Ozzy lifer has shared a touching tribute to the Prince of Darkness – and says he’ll be ready and waiting if a live return is ever on the cards. Zakk Wylde has voiced his support for Ozzy Osbourne, telling the metal icon he remains “a hero to me and millions around the world”, after Osbourne announced his forced retirement from touring.
Guitar World Magazine
Starcrawler’s Henri Cash on why he plays a three-string guitar: “I’m basically doing a Keith Richards thing without the top strings”
With just three strings and a lot of attitude, Cash's guitar gives Starcrawler’s pure rocking sound a touch of Nirvana and a hint of the Byrds. Starcrawler guitarist Henri Cash can do a whole lot with very little. Throughout his band’s smashing new album, She Said, he fires off rip-snortin’ punk rock riffs and rhythms on just three strings.
Farewell to one of rock's all time greats: Host of stars turn out for Jeff Beck's funeral
Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood turned out to say a final farewell to Jeff Beck on Friday. He died on January 11, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis
The Early Beatles Song That Made Paul McCartney Think ‘Now We’re Getting Somewhere’
An early Beatles song made Paul McCartney think 'now we're getting somewhere.'
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
Rock’s Most Hated Records
First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
Yvonne De Carlo: "The Munsters" and Beyond
Acting icon Yvonne De Carlo played Moses’ devoted wife in The Ten Commandments but her greatest claim to fame was as Lily Munster on TV’s The Munsters. As documented by The Associated Press, and Today.com, Yvonne De Carlo's "shapely figure helped launch her career in B-movie desert adventures and Westerns." She rose to more significant roles in the 1950s, including Moses' wife in The Ten Commandments feature film, and later played a key role in a landmark Broadway musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.
5 Cars Owned By Brian Johnson That Proves He Has Great Taste
Brian Johnson, the lead singer for AC/DC, has an amazing car collection in his Florida garage. Here is a list of five of our favorite cars the rock star owns.
The Impressive and Diverse Life and Career of Billy Mumy: "The Twilight Zone," "Lost in Space," His Music, and Beyond
Billy Mumy remains one of the most beloved former child stars of all time. His performance on the classic TV sci-fi series, Lost in Space, will be forever cherished by viewers of all ages. But his career is vast beyond that iconic show.
The Rolling Stones’ ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ Features a Member of the Plastic Ono Band
A member of the Plastic Ono Band compared The Rolling Stones' "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" to John Lennon's "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night."
Gregory Sierra: A Look Back at the Iconic Latino Star of TV's "Barney Miller"
Throughout the 1960s and '70s on television, Gregory Sierra was a welcoming, familiar face. The actor remained so until January 4, 2021, and his tragic demise from cancer in Laguna Woods, California at the age of 83.
Miley Cyrus poses in a swimsuit as she announces collaboration with a tanning cream brand
Miley Cyrus can not only buy herself flowers, but she can also buy herself a deep summer tan. The Flowers singer - whose song has hit number one - debuted her collab with beauty brand Dolce Glow on Wednesday with an Instagram post. The photo shows the Wrecking Ball singer...
7 Musicians’ Famous Last Words
More often than not, musicians make an impact, stunning listeners with their music and touching audiences with their lyrics. Even when they leave this world, their words rarely do. Here are some musicians’ famous final utterances that strike deeper than any lyric could. George Harrison. “Everything else can wait,...
fashionweekdaily.com
Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business
The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
Guitar World Magazine
This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like after you've drilled dozens of holes in it
Bernth Brodträger continues his six-string killing spree in his latest video, in which he showcases his newest mesmerizing composition, Airflow. Guitar YouTuber extraordinaire Bernth Brodträger appears to be on an acoustic guitar killing spree as of late, after first filling up an acoustic guitar with water back in October, and more recently, inserting actual fireworks into an Ibanez strummer.
Guitar World Magazine
The story of Wings and Paul McCartney's iconic James Bond theme Live and Let Die
Guitarist Denny Laine recalls the making of the 007 anthem the film's producers mistook for a demo. “As a writer who thinks of himself as part craftsman, the idea of writing a Bond theme is akin to being asked to make a bit of furniture for the national collection,” Paul McCartney said in the 2013 biography Man on the Run.
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
