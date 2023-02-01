Julian Lage recalls the time Spinal Tap’s Christopher Guest gifted him a 1955 Gibson Les Paul – which was signed by Les Paul himself

Henson gave a tour of his fully stocked signature guitar stand, which will likely have to expand to include a "couple" of new releases later this year. It’s fair to say that one of the fiercest player/guitar brand partnerships of the current era belongs to Tim Henson and Ibanez. Together, they’ve designed and released three highly popular signature guitars, including the flagship THBB10 electric guitar and recent TOD10.

2 DAYS AGO