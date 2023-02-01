ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Julian Lage recalls the time Spinal Tap’s Christopher Guest gifted him a 1955 Gibson Les Paul – which was signed by Les Paul himself

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Why Jeff Beck switched from a Les Paul to a Strat

It wasn't always that way, though. In the early years of his career in the 1960s – both with the Yardbirds and his own band – Beck used, in succession, a Telecaster, a Fender Esquire and then a Gibson Les Paul. We’d love to stay in touch, sign...
Guitar World Magazine

Joel Hoekstra video masterclass: learn eight-finger tapping with the legendary Whitesnake guitarist

Guitar Techniques is thrilled to present an exclusive track from Whitesnake, Night Ranger and Trans-Siberian Orchestra rock virtuoso Joel Hoekstra, soloing over Jason Sidwell’s track, Excalibur. Joel uses the piece to demonstrate his highly sophisticated multi-finger tapping technique. So much so, that there are no picked notes whatsoever throughout...
Guitar World Magazine

Tim Henson shows off an Ibanez 8-string signature that never went to production – and says more signature electrics will arrive this year

Henson gave a tour of his fully stocked signature guitar stand, which will likely have to expand to include a "couple" of new releases later this year. It’s fair to say that one of the fiercest player/guitar brand partnerships of the current era belongs to Tim Henson and Ibanez. Together, they’ve designed and released three highly popular signature guitars, including the flagship THBB10 electric guitar and recent TOD10.
Guitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde tells Ozzy Osbourne: “When you are ready to roll, we will roll”

The Ozzy lifer has shared a touching tribute to the Prince of Darkness – and says he’ll be ready and waiting if a live return is ever on the cards. Zakk Wylde has voiced his support for Ozzy Osbourne, telling the metal icon he remains “a hero to me and millions around the world”, after Osbourne announced his forced retirement from touring.
Guitar World Magazine

Starcrawler’s Henri Cash on why he plays a three-string guitar: “I’m basically doing a Keith Richards thing without the top strings”

With just three strings and a lot of attitude, Cash's guitar gives Starcrawler’s pure rocking sound a touch of Nirvana and a hint of the Byrds. Starcrawler guitarist Henri Cash can do a whole lot with very little. Throughout his band’s smashing new album, She Said, he fires off rip-snortin’ punk rock riffs and rhythms on just three strings.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s Most Hated Records

First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
Herbie J Pilato

Yvonne De Carlo: "The Munsters" and Beyond

Acting icon Yvonne De Carlo played Moses’ devoted wife in The Ten Commandments but her greatest claim to fame was as Lily Munster on TV’s The Munsters. As documented by The Associated Press, and Today.com, Yvonne De Carlo's "shapely figure helped launch her career in B-movie desert adventures and Westerns." She rose to more significant roles in the 1950s, including Moses' wife in The Ten Commandments feature film, and later played a key role in a landmark Broadway musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.
American Songwriter

7 Musicians’ Famous Last Words

More often than not, musicians make an impact, stunning listeners with their music and touching audiences with their lyrics. Even when they leave this world, their words rarely do. Here are some musicians’ famous final utterances that strike deeper than any lyric could. George Harrison. “Everything else can wait,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fashionweekdaily.com

Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business

The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Guitar World Magazine

This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like after you've drilled dozens of holes in it

Bernth Brodträger continues his six-string killing spree in his latest video, in which he showcases his newest mesmerizing composition, Airflow. Guitar YouTuber extraordinaire Bernth Brodträger appears to be on an acoustic guitar killing spree as of late, after first filling up an acoustic guitar with water back in October, and more recently, inserting actual fireworks into an Ibanez strummer.
Guitar World Magazine

The story of Wings and Paul McCartney's iconic James Bond theme Live and Let Die

Guitarist Denny Laine recalls the making of the 007 anthem the film's producers mistook for a demo. “As a writer who thinks of himself as part craftsman, the idea of writing a Bond theme is akin to being asked to make a bit of furniture for the national collection,” Paul McCartney said in the 2013 biography Man on the Run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy