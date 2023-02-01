Read full article on original website
WVNews
IOC details Russia stance for Olympics, cites human rights
GENEVA (AP) — The IOC stepped up efforts Thursday to explain its position on trying to help Russian athletes qualify for next year's Paris Olympics amid a backlash from Ukraine and its allies. The International Olympic Committee's move last week to map a pathway to Paris for athletes from...
WVNews
US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden wanted the balloon downed on Wednesday...
WVNews
Along Ukraine-Belarus border, a war of nerves — and drones
BELARUS BORDER, Ukraine (AP) — The reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions deep inside the thick forest that marches across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring sky and land for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the...
