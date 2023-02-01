Dave Bautista says he would never 'tarnish' Drax's story by returning to the MCU for a paycheck: 'It's the perfect exit'

Dave Bautista has played Drax in seven Marvel projects. Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson/Marvel Studios

Dave Bautista said that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is the "perfect exit" for Drax.

Speaking on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Bautista addressed his final MCU appearance.

He said that he would "never" sign up for another movie "just to get a paycheck."

Dave Bautista said that he isn't willing to return as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just for a paycheck.

Bautista is set to make his final appearance as the alien warrior in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" later this year. During his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday, Bautista addressed his exit, saying he wouldn't want to "tarnish" the "perfect" ending by returning.

"Yeah, it's weird. I don't know why it's news," Bautista said. "This is my seventh film as Drax. And my third 'Guardians' [movie]. It was like our trilogy. That's kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. And I think this will be the last version of our 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'"

The "Dune" star added that although it is "hard" to leave his breakout role, it is the right time to do so.

"It's the perfect exit. We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending," he said. "I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this."

Bautista continued: "With Drax, I just got to end the perfect way. And I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck. I would tarnish that, and I won't do it."

Last month, Bautista told GQ that it wasn't "always pleasant" to play Drax.

"I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him," the "Glass Onion" star said. "But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

The actor has publicly stated since 2021 that the third "Guardians" film would be his last and tweeted that he was open to the role of Drax being recast.

At the time, James Gunn, who wrote and directed all three "Guardians" films and the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," responded to the tweet by saying the actor could "never be replaced."

Last year, Gunn tweeted that the film will be "Drax's last movie and the end of the story for this group of Guardians."

(L-R) James Gunn and Dave Bautista at the 2017 premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Frazer Harrison/Getty

Drax may not be the only "Guardians" character who exits the MCU after the upcoming third movie. Many fans believe that his teammate, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), will perish in the movie.

In addition, Zoe Saldaña told Variety last year that she "wouldn't be upset" if she doesn't return after "Guardians 3" because of the extensive green makeup that goes into the look of her character, Gamora.

"I miss Gamora, but I don't miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards," she said.

However, she did add that she is inspired when she sees how much her role matters to children.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is in theaters on May 5.

