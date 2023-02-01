ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Dave Bautista says he would never 'tarnish' Drax's story by returning to the MCU for a paycheck: 'It's the perfect exit'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwPjV_0kYVQQgo00
Dave Bautista has played Drax in seven Marvel projects.

Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson/Marvel Studios

  • Dave Bautista said that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is the "perfect exit" for Drax.
  • Speaking on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Bautista addressed his final MCU appearance.
  • He said that he would "never" sign up for another movie "just to get a paycheck."

Dave Bautista said that he isn't willing to return as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just for a paycheck.

Bautista is set to make his final appearance as the alien warrior in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" later this year. During his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday, Bautista addressed his exit, saying he wouldn't want to "tarnish" the "perfect" ending by returning.

"Yeah, it's weird. I don't know why it's news," Bautista said. "This is my seventh film as Drax. And my third 'Guardians' [movie]. It was like our trilogy. That's kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. And I think this will be the last version of our 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'"

The "Dune" star added that although it is "hard" to leave his breakout role, it is the right time to do so.

"It's the perfect exit. We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending," he said. "I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this."

Bautista continued: "With Drax, I just got to end the perfect way. And I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck. I would tarnish that, and I won't do it."

Last month, Bautista told GQ that it wasn't "always pleasant" to play Drax.

"I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him," the "Glass Onion" star said. "But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

The actor has publicly stated since 2021 that the third "Guardians" film would be his last and tweeted that he was open to the role of Drax being recast.

At the time, James Gunn, who wrote and directed all three "Guardians" films and the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," responded to the tweet by saying the actor could "never be replaced."

Last year, Gunn tweeted that the film will be "Drax's last movie and the end of the story for this group of Guardians."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9LWX_0kYVQQgo00
(L-R) James Gunn and Dave Bautista at the 2017 premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Drax may not be the only "Guardians" character who exits the MCU after the upcoming third movie. Many fans believe that his teammate, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), will perish in the movie.

In addition, Zoe Saldaña told Variety last year that she "wouldn't be upset" if she doesn't return after "Guardians 3" because of the extensive green makeup that goes into the look of her character, Gamora.

"I miss Gamora, but I don't miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards," she said.

However, she did add that she is inspired when she sees how much her role matters to children.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is in theaters on May 5.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 12

Related
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true

It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
Inside the Magic

Ryan Gosling Seemingly Confirmed For Iconic MCU Role

Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s more well-known actors, and reports claim that Marvel has big plans for the actor. Phase Five of the MCU is starting to lean away from introducing more super heroes and focusing more on exploring the deeper connections with the Multiverse and the characters we have begun to love so much. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) promises to not only bring Kang the Conqueror into the MCU in a big way but also explain some of the bigger questions around the villain.
Insider

Insider

759K+
Followers
40K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy