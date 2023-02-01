ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

I-84 crash shuts down eastbound highway

CRONOMER VALLEY – A two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 84 near exit 32 for Route 747 in the Town of Newburgh around 6:30 a.m. Friday shut down both lanes for under an hours. One of the vehicles involved, an SUV, flipped over several times and ended on its side,...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Town of Newburgh (VIDEO)

CRONOMER VALLEY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh early Friday afternoon, first responders on the scene said. One witness said the man had dropped his car off at a repair shop and was struck as...
NEWBURGH, NY
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified

MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old.  An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity. 
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
larchmontloop.com

The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County

This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal pedestrian-train accident in Dutchess County

DOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by Metro-North commuter train 910 around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, an MTA spokesman said. The incident involving the southbound train occurred on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations. MTA Police were investigating. and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

