North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteNewark, NJ
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
Beat the Winter Blues with this Indoor Waterpark and ResortRidley's WreckageMonticello, NY
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Fire damages barn and field in Goshen; no injuries reported
Orange County Fire Control says it started around 8 p.m. and still wasn't contained about two hours later.
Mid-Hudson News Network
I-84 crash shuts down eastbound highway
CRONOMER VALLEY – A two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 84 near exit 32 for Route 747 in the Town of Newburgh around 6:30 a.m. Friday shut down both lanes for under an hours. One of the vehicles involved, an SUV, flipped over several times and ended on its side,...
Orange County Fire Control responds to wood shop barn fire in Goshen
Authorities say no homes are in danger.
First responders on the scene of Yonkers multi-car crash
The collision happened on Nepperhan Avenue near New School Street.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal car-pedestrian accident in Town of Newburgh (VIDEO)
CRONOMER VALLEY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh early Friday afternoon, first responders on the scene said. One witness said the man had dropped his car off at a repair shop and was struck as...
News 12
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday. Sara Williams lived for her fiancée, Gary Gochenour, and their beautiful family – but on Sunday, her life...
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity.
larchmontloop.com
The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County
This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
talkofthesound.com
Popular Westchester Chef Arrested by New Rochelle Police for Drunk Driving —without a Drivers License
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 3, 2023) — Brian MacMenamin, 56, of New Rochelle, NY was arrested this past summer by New Rochelle Police and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated – 1st Offense. MacMenamin has been the chef at MacMenamin’s Grill...
‘It was a loud noise’ Fallen tree damages car in Paterson
No injuries were reported when a tree fell on a car in Paterson Friday afternoon.
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
Driver Killed In Fiery Morris County Crash: Authorities
A driver was killed in a fiery crash in Morris County late on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities said. The crash occurred on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in Morris Township shortly before 11:20 p.m. Morris County Prosecutor’s Office PIO Meghan Knab told Daily Voice. A vehicle...
2 men arrested in Middletown shooting
Officers found evidence at the scene and arrested a suspect, Naajib Jackson, the next day.
Truck carrying 42,000 pounds of french fries slams into Hutchinson River Parkway overpass
Police say the truck was traveling illegally on the parkway in Scarsdale when it hit the Mamaroneck Road overpass around 7 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting
MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
Dump Truck Takes Down Wires Closing Route 3 In Both Directions (PHOTOS)
A dump truck crash that took down wires closed Route 3 in both directions for hours Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Secaucus, authorities confirmed.The highway was expected to reopen at 2 p.m., following the morning rush hour incident, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Dump truck crash Route 3Secau…
Headlines: Person killed by train, Saugerties burglar caught, skimmer found at Airmont Walmart
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Trees In Hudson Valley
As a powerful cold front brings heavy winds and freezing Arctic air to the Hudson Valley, thousands of customers have been left without power from fallen trees and power lines. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the damaging...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal pedestrian-train accident in Dutchess County
DOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by Metro-North commuter train 910 around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, an MTA spokesman said. The incident involving the southbound train occurred on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations. MTA Police were investigating. and...
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
