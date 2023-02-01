HUNTSVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Cougar David Adkins did Friday night what most knew he was capable of doing all along; stuff the score sheet. And stuff he did. Number 5 posted a career night Friday of 25 points in leading Campbell out of the doldrums of an eight game skid. The Cougars dominated Scott 78-45. The Cougars held a healthy 15 point lead at halftime after John Long poured through 16 points. However, little did fans know that the Cougars were just warming up. It was the third quarter where Adkins became a one man wrecking crew pouring through 15 points pushing the game out of reach at 63-35 quarters end. In fact, Adkins and Long combined for 47 points, two more than Scott managed as a team.

