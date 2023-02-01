ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

1450wlaf.com

Adkins, Long one-two punch lifts Campbell to win, snaps losing skid

HUNTSVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Cougar David Adkins did Friday night what most knew he was capable of doing all along; stuff the score sheet. And stuff he did. Number 5 posted a career night Friday of 25 points in leading Campbell out of the doldrums of an eight game skid. The Cougars dominated Scott 78-45. The Cougars held a healthy 15 point lead at halftime after John Long poured through 16 points. However, little did fans know that the Cougars were just warming up. It was the third quarter where Adkins became a one man wrecking crew pouring through 15 points pushing the game out of reach at 63-35 quarters end. In fact, Adkins and Long combined for 47 points, two more than Scott managed as a team.
HUNTSVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Devon Jones to play vs. Oak Ridge tonight. Watch over WLAF.

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars look to end four streaks tonight; Campbell’s losing streaks and Oak Ridge’s winning streaks. The Oak Ridge Wildcats and Lady Wildcats have won a combined 18 games in a row, 12 by the Lady ‘Cats and six by the Wildcats. On the other hand, Campbell County’s Cougars and Lady Cougars have lost a combined 10 straight games; seven by the Cougars and three coming from the Lady Cougars.
OAK RIDGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Owls season comes to a close deep into the Sectional Tournament

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls have had quite the basketball season; one they’ll remember for many years to come. Wednesday night at Pigeon Forge the Owls year came to an end deep into the Sectional Tournament, a game away from the Sectional One Final Four. La Follette lost to the Sentinels of Chattanooga Preparatory School 55-26.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge

Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired LPN. She is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Pauline Inman Irwin, sister Sarah Meeks, and father of her children Robert Norman. Survivors:. Daughters: Stephanie Carter...
OAK RIDGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Duncan sets broadcasting milestone

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The old preacher, gray, curly hair and all, marked another Campbell County, if not national, broadcasting milestone on Wednesday on WLAF. Dr. Clarence Duncan began his 39th year, preaching six days a week, on the radio in Campbell County yesterday morning. It’s highly unlikely that Duncan’s milestone will be matched, certainly in these parts.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Moldy lemons found at Knoxville diner

The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing. The grade is a 75 at Alice's Diner located at 4405 N. Broadway in Knoxville. 75 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Robert “Bobby” Cleo Lane, age 59 of Caryville

Robert “Bobby” Cleo Lane, age 59 of Caryville passed away on February 3, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 17, 1963 to Cleopas and Bonnie Hicks Lane. Bobby loved spending time with his grandchildren who called him “Pap”. He enjoyed camping, swimming and rock and roll.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tracking the last round of rain to some snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have ONE MORE round of rain to some snow before the sunshine finally returns!!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Barbara Ann Ford, age 89 of Jacksboro

Barbara Ann Ford, age 89 of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, February 4th 2023. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by husband Willis Ford, parents York and Earsie Leffew Hamilton, brothers Bill and Jay Hamilton, grandmother Nannie Miller. Survivors:. Daughter: Shelia Ann Salyer.
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Truman Wilson, age 90, of Caryville

Truman Wilson, age 90, of Caryville passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Caryville and a retired coal miner. He was preceded in death by wife: Venia Smith Wilson, sisters: Reva Mae Jones and Christine Daugherty, and brothers: Stanley Queener Wilson, Harold Dean Wilson, and Ralph Wilson.
CARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Cockfighting derby raided in Union County

Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding and his deputies raided a cockfighting derby in the 100 block of Little Valley Road in Maynardville, after receiving a tip and drone footage from the group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness or “SHARK.”. Cockfighting derby raided in Union County. Union County Sheriff Billy...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Arrest made after pursuit caught on camera

A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. News at 4 on 2/03. News...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
tourcounsel.com

College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee

College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
MORRISTOWN, TN

