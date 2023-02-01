Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1450wlaf.com
Devon Jones to play vs. Oak Ridge tonight. Watch over WLAF.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars look to end four streaks tonight; Campbell’s losing streaks and Oak Ridge’s winning streaks. The Oak Ridge Wildcats and Lady Wildcats have won a combined 18 games in a row, 12 by the Lady ‘Cats and six by the Wildcats. On the other hand, Campbell County’s Cougars and Lady Cougars have lost a combined 10 straight games; seven by the Cougars and three coming from the Lady Cougars.
1450wlaf.com
James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87 of Clinton
It’s with a very sad and heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87, a longtime resident of Shinliver Community in Clinton, TN. Jimmy went to be with our Lord Jesus on February 1, 2023, while a patient of Diversicare of Oak Ridge Nursing Home. He will be missed by the ones he has left behind, but he’s now rejoicing evermore with the Saints that went before him. Jimmy was of the Baptist faith. He was born on November 18, 1935, to his late parents John Davis and Della (Byrge) Davis in the Beech Fork Community. Jimmy was their only son, second to the oldest child.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols recruiting target drops must-hear quote that will get fans fired up
2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall, one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top recruiting targets, dropped a must-hear quote this week about UT football and its future under Josh Heupel. Marshall, 5-foot-10.5/193 lbs from Cincinnati, OH, spoke to On3.com about his top schools — Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WDEF
Boyd Buchanan Has Six Athletes Sign on National Signing Day
National Signing Day was a big affair at Boyd Buchanan on Wednesday as six student athletes signed college scholarships. Jacob Hutcheson will play football at Kentucky Wesleyan. Abigal Aman is going to Southern Weslyan to play soccer. Cali Sandhoff is going to play volleyball at Covenant and Molly Burnett will...
WDEF
Baylor Has Seven Athletes Sign on National Signing Day
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Balyor had a big signing party as well as seven kids inked scholarships….mostly football. Dalton Restelli is staying close to home going to Chattanooga. Evan Haynie is going to a top ivy league school in Princeton. Marceo Collins signed with Austin Peay. Tony Boggs is going to Duke...
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
WATE
The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey
A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
1450wlaf.com
Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge
Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired LPN. She is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Pauline Inman Irwin, sister Sarah Meeks, and father of her children Robert Norman. Survivors:. Daughters: Stephanie Carter...
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
atozsports.com
Recruiting analyst explains why Nico Iamaleava was ranked No. 1 ahead of Arch Manning
The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, according to On3.com, is Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who arrived in Knoxville in December. Iamaleava was elevated to the No. 1 spot in On3’s final recruiting rankings. The California native passed Arch Manning, the nephew of Vols legend Peyton...
WDEF
Country Legend Marty Stuart to Play Chattanooga Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are stopping in Chattanooga next week. They’ll be performing at the Walker Theatre on February 9. Marty tells News 12 he loves the Walker Theatre, and visiting the Scenic City. If you’ve seen him in...
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
Maryville community rallying behind car accident victim
Brad's stepmom added even though his wreck was awful, it has brought the family together.
WKRN
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …...
WTVC
Fortune Feimster comes to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh’s last work from home assignment was getting to sit down with the stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster. She talks about her show she’s bringing to Chattanooga in just a few days. Check it out here and get your tickets at FortuneFeimster.com.
This Is The Strangest Food In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
Comments / 0