Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

Devon Jones to play vs. Oak Ridge tonight. Watch over WLAF.

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars look to end four streaks tonight; Campbell’s losing streaks and Oak Ridge’s winning streaks. The Oak Ridge Wildcats and Lady Wildcats have won a combined 18 games in a row, 12 by the Lady ‘Cats and six by the Wildcats. On the other hand, Campbell County’s Cougars and Lady Cougars have lost a combined 10 straight games; seven by the Cougars and three coming from the Lady Cougars.
OAK RIDGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87 of Clinton

It’s with a very sad and heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87, a longtime resident of Shinliver Community in Clinton, TN. Jimmy went to be with our Lord Jesus on February 1, 2023, while a patient of Diversicare of Oak Ridge Nursing Home. He will be missed by the ones he has left behind, but he’s now rejoicing evermore with the Saints that went before him. Jimmy was of the Baptist faith. He was born on November 18, 1935, to his late parents John Davis and Della (Byrge) Davis in the Beech Fork Community. Jimmy was their only son, second to the oldest child.
CLINTON, TN
WDEF

Boyd Buchanan Has Six Athletes Sign on National Signing Day

National Signing Day was a big affair at Boyd Buchanan on Wednesday as six student athletes signed college scholarships. Jacob Hutcheson will play football at Kentucky Wesleyan. Abigal Aman is going to Southern Weslyan to play soccer. Cali Sandhoff is going to play volleyball at Covenant and Molly Burnett will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Baylor Has Seven Athletes Sign on National Signing Day

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Balyor had a big signing party as well as seven kids inked scholarships….mostly football. Dalton Restelli is staying close to home going to Chattanooga. Evan Haynie is going to a top ivy league school in Princeton. Marceo Collins signed with Austin Peay. Tony Boggs is going to Duke...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey

A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge

Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired LPN. She is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Pauline Inman Irwin, sister Sarah Meeks, and father of her children Robert Norman. Survivors:. Daughters: Stephanie Carter...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Country Legend Marty Stuart to Play Chattanooga Show

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are stopping in Chattanooga next week. They’ll be performing at the Walker Theatre on February 9. Marty tells News 12 he loves the Walker Theatre, and visiting the Scenic City. If you’ve seen him in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

Fortune Feimster comes to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh’s last work from home assignment was getting to sit down with the stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster. She talks about her show she’s bringing to Chattanooga in just a few days. Check it out here and get your tickets at FortuneFeimster.com.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

