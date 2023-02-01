ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 1

Jessica Legg
3d ago

well it will only get worse if the police department is disbanded 🤷🏼‍♀️ it's only going to get worse

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher

A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
PITTSBORO, NC
foxwilmington.com

Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property

OXFORD, N.C. (WRAL) – Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WITN

N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
RALEIGH, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Jury begins deliberations in Drumwright trial; sends two sets of questions within first hour

Evidence and testimony, as well as defense and prosecution closing statements, concluded Friday in the superior court trial of Rev. Gregory Drumwright. Rev. Gregory Drumwright, 43, black male, of 4 Clubview Court, Greensboro, is charged with failure to disperse on command and resisting a public officer, both Class 2 misdemeanors, stemming from an October 31, 2020 march and rally in downtown Graham, culminating in protest speeches on the grounds of the Historic Court House. He had been found not guilty of a misdemeanor riot charge in district court.
GRAHAM, NC
vancecounty.org

Vance County Welcomes Chris Dillon as Assistant County Manager

Vance County Welcomes Chris Dillon as Assistant County Manager. Vance County, North Carolina (February 3, 2023) – Vance County is pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Dillon as the County’s Assistant County Manager. He will begin in this position on February 13, 2023. Dillon comes to Vance...
VANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
LOUISBURG, NC
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy