Jessica Legg
3d ago
well it will only get worse if the police department is disbanded 🤷🏼♀️ it's only going to get worse
chapelboro.com
Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher
A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
foxwilmington.com
Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property
OXFORD, N.C. (WRAL) – Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
cbs17
Pagans motorcycle gang leader sentenced in Raleigh to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking: USDOJ
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh-based national leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, recognized by law enforcement as an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Christopher Lamar Baker, 49, was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Friday for a total of 17...
WITN
N.C. leader of Pagan Motorcycle Club to be sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The leader of a motorcycle gang here in our state will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of several charges. On Friday morning, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley and representatives of the ATF and Raleigh Police Dept. are expected to sentence Christopher Lamar Baker for his convictions of drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearm charges.
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
cbs17
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
alamancenews.com
Jury begins deliberations in Drumwright trial; sends two sets of questions within first hour
Evidence and testimony, as well as defense and prosecution closing statements, concluded Friday in the superior court trial of Rev. Gregory Drumwright. Rev. Gregory Drumwright, 43, black male, of 4 Clubview Court, Greensboro, is charged with failure to disperse on command and resisting a public officer, both Class 2 misdemeanors, stemming from an October 31, 2020 march and rally in downtown Graham, culminating in protest speeches on the grounds of the Historic Court House. He had been found not guilty of a misdemeanor riot charge in district court.
Indicted ex-student resource officer, wife turn themselves in to North Carolina sheriff’s office
A former school resource officer and his wife turned themselves in at the Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Monday after they were indicted by a grand jury last week on sex charges involving a high school student.
Leader of motorcycle gang will spend his life in federal prison for meth trafficking operation
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh-based leader of a national bike gang will spend the rest of his life in prison for trafficking massive amounts of methamphetamine and firearms across the East Coast. Christopher Baker, who lives in Wake County, is a leader within the Pagan Motorcycle Club, recognized by...
cbs17
1 arrested for shooting man several times early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning. At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found...
vancecounty.org
Vance County Welcomes Chris Dillon as Assistant County Manager
Vance County Welcomes Chris Dillon as Assistant County Manager. Vance County, North Carolina (February 3, 2023) – Vance County is pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Dillon as the County’s Assistant County Manager. He will begin in this position on February 13, 2023. Dillon comes to Vance...
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
Rocky Mount gang members get long prison terms for dealing heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, feds say
The U.S. Department of Justice says Benjamine Moss Jr., 31, and Dentrez Randell Thomas, 28, were sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.
Another Wake County School On Code Red Lockdown After Threat
The school was locked down after a threat was made on social media.
cbs17
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
cbs17
Traffic stop of suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill lands 2 Henderson men in jail on fentanyl charges
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Henderson men are facing felony drug charges after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight, a deputy saw a vehicle driving slowly behind Ram’s Plaza shopping center...
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's office: man fired gun after deputies entered house
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a man fired shots at deputies during a standoff after deputies forced their way into a house. Deputies tried to serve a search warrant at a home on Beatle Drive at 1:45 p.m. Thursday but someone in the house would not let them inside.
