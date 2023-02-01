Read full article on original website
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion views
Omaha Target Shooting Report
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, Nebraska
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United States
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A weekend warm up on the way!
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Friday we are looking ahead to a warm up! S breezes keep temperatures from cooling too much overnight and we’ll start Saturday in the mid 20s... from here we warm into the 50s for the Metro! Mid 50s are expected to the S, 40s and 30s to the N.
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly start, great February afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper teens to around 20 degrees. A light southeast breeze is still dropping wind chills into the singe digits at times, but conditions improve quickly today. We will continue to see partly sunny skies along with a steady south to southwest breeze helping temperatures to warm quite a bit. We should be into the 40s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s. That should put us nearly 20 degrees above average for early February. With mostly clear skies, temperatures do cool off quickly after sunset, falling into the 30s by 8pm.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly again Friday, warmer by the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest cold front has brought in a chill for our Thursday! Temperatures continue to plummet tonight and will eventually wind up below zero to the single digits by Friday morning. When you factor in a breeze, it will feel even colder!. Winds shift from the...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly end to the work week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warmer Wednesday our next cold front is waiting just to the N! We’ll kick off Thursday with temperatures in the teens for the Metro, plenty of sun and a steady warm up through abut midday... once the front gets here temperatures drop fast and breezes pick back up Thursday from the N behind our next cold front. We’ll warm to the upper 20s around 12-1PM and then cool down. With gusts into the 20s it will feel more like the teens.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes and ramps open at I-80 eastbound and 72nd Street
All lanes on I-80 eastbound at 72nd Street are open now and the eastbound ramp to I-80 from 72nd is open.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
Find entertainment this weekend with these affordable and free local events
Whether it's enjoying the outdoors or finding indoor activities, find your source of entertainment for this weekend with these local, affordable and free events.
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
1011now.com
SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
WOWT
Plan to improve the North 24th Street corridor in the works
Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals. The Food Bank for the Heartland has released how many meals were raised in its Shine the Light on Hunger campaign last holiday season. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM...
WOWT
Infrastructure key to improvement plans for Omaha’s North 24th Street corridor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Business Improvement District is hoping infrastructure improvements attract new business to the area along North 24th Street. There is some construction going on there, and some investments are being made in the area. Improvements will be made to sidewalks, landscaping, and parking. Phase 1 of...
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
gotodestinations.com
Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023
Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
WOWT
Omaha fire crews battle detached garage fire at 33rd & Lafayette
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a fire in a detached garage near 33rd and Lafayette Avenue Thursday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., fire crews saw flames and smoke on approach. A resident had attempted to extinguish the fire before OFD crews arrived and suffered minor facial burns. She was treated at the scene and refused medical transport.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
WOWT
Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled plans for its next big project. The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials revealed more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.
WOWT
West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Target store in west Omaha reopened its doors Thursday morning, two days after an armed man firing shots in the store was killed by an Omaha Police officer. The Target located near 180th and West Center Road told 6 News they would reopen at 10...
WOWT
Thursday Feb. 2 COVID-19 update: Wastewater data indicates increasing cases in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
