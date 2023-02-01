ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A weekend warm up on the way!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Friday we are looking ahead to a warm up! S breezes keep temperatures from cooling too much overnight and we’ll start Saturday in the mid 20s... from here we warm into the 50s for the Metro! Mid 50s are expected to the S, 40s and 30s to the N.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly start, great February afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper teens to around 20 degrees. A light southeast breeze is still dropping wind chills into the singe digits at times, but conditions improve quickly today. We will continue to see partly sunny skies along with a steady south to southwest breeze helping temperatures to warm quite a bit. We should be into the 40s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s. That should put us nearly 20 degrees above average for early February. With mostly clear skies, temperatures do cool off quickly after sunset, falling into the 30s by 8pm.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly end to the work week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warmer Wednesday our next cold front is waiting just to the N! We’ll kick off Thursday with temperatures in the teens for the Metro, plenty of sun and a steady warm up through abut midday... once the front gets here temperatures drop fast and breezes pick back up Thursday from the N behind our next cold front. We’ll warm to the upper 20s around 12-1PM and then cool down. With gusts into the 20s it will feel more like the teens.
OMAHA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
1011now.com

SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Plan to improve the North 24th Street corridor in the works

Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals. The Food Bank for the Heartland has released how many meals were raised in its Shine the Light on Hunger campaign last holiday season. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM...
OMAHA, NE
gotodestinations.com

Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023

Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire crews battle detached garage fire at 33rd & Lafayette

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a fire in a detached garage near 33rd and Lafayette Avenue Thursday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., fire crews saw flames and smoke on approach. A resident had attempted to extinguish the fire before OFD crews arrived and suffered minor facial burns. She was treated at the scene and refused medical transport.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha crash leaves one dead

OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled plans for its next big project. The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials revealed more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Target store in west Omaha reopened its doors Thursday morning, two days after an armed man firing shots in the store was killed by an Omaha Police officer. The Target located near 180th and West Center Road told 6 News they would reopen at 10...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy