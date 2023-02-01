ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novartis Reports Mixed Bag Q4 Earnings, Forecasts Higher Sales, Profits Ahead Of Sandoz Spin-Off

By Vandana Singh
  • Novartis AG NVS has reported Q4 core EPS of $1.52 compared to $1.40 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.44.
  • Net sales were $12.69 billion, down 4% Y/Y or up 3% at constant currency (CC), missing the consensus of $13.13 billion.
  • Core operating income was $4 billion (+6%, +15% cc), driven by higher sales and productivity, including initial savings from the previously announced streamlined organizational model.
  • Quarterly revenue from the heart failure drug Entresto jumped 36% to $1.29 billion. Sales from the breast cancer drug, Kisqali jumped 25% to $357 million.
  • Sales from Kesimpta for multiple sclerosis increased 151% to $369 million, mainly driven by solid launch uptake.
  • Novartis said it's on track to spin off its generics unit Sandoz in the second half of the year to sharpen its focus on its patented prescription medicines.
  • Guidance: Novartis expects FY23 sales to grow low-to-mid single digit and core operating income mid-single digit. Innovative Medicines is expected to grow sales low-to-mid single digit and core operating income mid-to-high single digits.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are down 2.45% at $88.40 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

Putin's Ex-Speechwriter Says Coup To Oust Russian President 'Real Possibility'

Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter to Vladimir Putin, touched on the precarious position of the Russian president in the wake of the ongoing war with Ukraine. What Happened: Talking with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Gallyamov touched on the escalating economic problems and increasing Russian death toll and said this could erode patience for “an old tyrant, an old dictator.”
