Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
CBS Austin
As freeze subsides, Austin vows to restore more power Friday
Power outages remained widespread in Central Texas early Friday morning, but as temperatures were poised to start climbing fast, the hundreds of utility crews working to restore electricity to homes in Austin expected to make steady progress throughout the day. This week’s ice storm brought hundreds of thousands of outages...
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
CBS Austin
Austinites seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents are going on day two without power and for some, it’s day three. On Thursday city and county officials held two press conferences to explain what work is happening to restore services. Those conferences were the first-time officials communicated with the public since the winter storm began.
CBS Austin
Lingering power outages leave area leaders juggling various stages of local emergency
AUSTIN, Texas — A break in Austin’s icy weather is giving crews a chance to deal with areas still without power, and it’s giving local leaders an opportunity to think ahead to head off new problems. Friday morning local officials talked about plans for recovery and applying...
CBS Austin
Austinites wonder why power lines aren't buried underground to reduce outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Ice and falling tree limbs are the reasons for power outages across Central Texas and this has many Austinites wondering why power lines aren’t buried underground to reduce the number of outages. Austin Energy's general manager was met with that same question on Thursday. General...
CBS Austin
'Silent killer': ATCEMS seeing increase in carbon monoxide calls during power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) has been busy responding to calls all week long during the Texas ice storm. The department says it has seen a 25% increase in calls from a normal day. One call they’re seeing more of is for carbon monoxide exposure. The...
CBS Austin
What Austin is doing to clean up after destructive ice storm and where to get help
AUSTIN, Texas — Downed tree limbs are littering yards and blocking streets, sidewalks, and bike lanes. It’s a massive, city-wide problem that won’t be quick or easy to fix. Olin Melton put in a hard day’s work collecting the broken tree limbs that rained down on his...
CBS Austin
Texas' tech capital again fumbles digital communication amid a power crisis
After Austin officials fumbled warnings about a persistent power crisis that could leave tens of thousands of people in the dark for more than three days, Mayor Kirk Watson admitted a need to overhaul the city’s emergency communications. But critics and residents — many still raw from the statewide...
CBS Austin
Mayor Kirk Watson issues public apology in response to winter storm management
AUSTIN, Texas — Mayor Kirk Watson is seemingly taking accountability for what many are calling a failed response to this year’s winter storm. “As mayor, I accept the responsibility on behalf of the city and I apologize that we’ve let people down in Austin,” said Watson.
CBS Austin
Austin Energy electrician unsure of city's Friday night power restoration estimate
AUSTIN, Texas — In their first press conference at any point of the severe winter weather that hit Central Texas this week, Austin officials iterated their estimation that citywide power would be restored by 6 p.m. on Friday evening. An Austin Energy official with boots on the ground working on power restoration said he wasn't so sure.
CBS Austin
Ice storm leaves 160K+ Austin Energy customers without power, linemen work to restore it
AUSTIN, Texas — As the frigid cold temperatures and ice continue to form in Central Texas, Austin Energy is working to restore power to more than 160,000 customers. Falling trees and the heavy ice on power lines are leading to power outages. In an update posted on Twitter by...
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas
PEC serves electricity accounts in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews are still continuing to respond to several power outages across the Hill Country region due to the severe ice accumulation in the previous few days. Due to the amount of outages, it will...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
LIVE BLOG: Freezing weather causing power outages
Freezing weather continues Tuesday -- expected to last until Thursday -- causing traffic hazards and school closures.
CBS Austin
Crews respond to gas line break on South Congress Avenue, road closed in both directions
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of a 4” natural gas line break on South Congress Avenue Saturday morning. It happened around 8:18 a.m. between East St Elmo Road and Sheraton Avenue. ALSO | What Austin is doing to clean up after destructive...
Freezing rain accumulations exceed a half-inch for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Whew! Wednesday has been quite the eventful day so far, with many areas seeing tree and powerline damage, resulting in numerous power outages across the Austin metropolitan area. Several areas have seen significant icing, with many receiving a quarter of an inch to a half an...
CBS Austin
Austin Energy during the winter storm crisis
We "open the books" on the City and Austin Energy's response to the ice storm that knocked out power to large portions of Austin. After delayed communication from leaders, we're looking into just how much communication costs the city. Watch the video for details.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
News Channel 25
Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for
Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
