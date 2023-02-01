ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

As freeze subsides, Austin vows to restore more power Friday

Power outages remained widespread in Central Texas early Friday morning, but as temperatures were poised to start climbing fast, the hundreds of utility crews working to restore electricity to homes in Austin expected to make steady progress throughout the day. This week’s ice storm brought hundreds of thousands of outages...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austinites seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents are going on day two without power and for some, it’s day three. On Thursday city and county officials held two press conferences to explain what work is happening to restore services. Those conferences were the first-time officials communicated with the public since the winter storm began.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas' tech capital again fumbles digital communication amid a power crisis

After Austin officials fumbled warnings about a persistent power crisis that could leave tens of thousands of people in the dark for more than three days, Mayor Kirk Watson admitted a need to overhaul the city’s emergency communications. But critics and residents — many still raw from the statewide...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy electrician unsure of city's Friday night power restoration estimate

AUSTIN, Texas — In their first press conference at any point of the severe winter weather that hit Central Texas this week, Austin officials iterated their estimation that citywide power would be restored by 6 p.m. on Friday evening. An Austin Energy official with boots on the ground working on power restoration said he wasn't so sure.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy during the winter storm crisis

We "open the books" on the City and Austin Energy's response to the ice storm that knocked out power to large portions of Austin. After delayed communication from leaders, we're looking into just how much communication costs the city. Watch the video for details.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for

Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy