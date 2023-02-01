Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
WCVB
Firefighters encounter frozen hydrants while battling blaze at Quincy auto body shop
QUINCY, Mass. — Firefighters in Massachusetts experienced brutally cold conditions when they were called into action Saturday, including in Quincy, where crews had to deal with frozen hydrants. Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Gary Smyth said he heard two explosions when he arrived at Quincy Collision & Frame Center on...
How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold
BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
WCVB
Girl injured by falling debris from crash atop Alewife parking garage
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Alewife MBTA Station is indefinitely closed after a car crashed into a barrier on the top deck of the Alewife parking garage, with the debris causing an injury to a girl in the lobby of the station below, according to authorities. MBTA transit police said...
nerej.com
Tuscan Village in Salem, NH receives New England Water Environment Association Green Steps Award
Salem, NH The New England Water Environment Association (NEWEA) named Tuscan Village, a sustainable mixed-use development, the recipient of the Green Steps Award. The award celebrates innovation and sustainability within the wastewater and stormwater industry. Tuscan Village is being developed on the site of the former Rockingham Park racetrack. The...
WCVB
Car care tips for extreme cold weekend ahead
LEXINGTON, Mass. — With anarctic blast in the forecast, Minuteman Regional High School automotive instructor John Primpas shares tips for identifying and handling common cold weather problems for cars. Tires: The most common issue in cold weather is low pressure as the air inside tires shrinks. This can cause...
Driver suffers serious injures after large tree falls onto car in Salem, NH
A driver in Salem, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries after a large tree fell on their vehicle Friday morning.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
OnlyInYourState
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
1 person killed in crash in East Brookfield, police say
One person was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
WCVB
Dogs rescued from fighting operation in South Carolina looking for homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Several hundred dogs that had a hard and dangerous early life are now in search of some loving homes. The dogs were recently rescued from an alleged dogfighting operation in South Carolina. Frida is one of three pit-bull mix terriers that is now at the Animal Rescue...
WCVB
Winds pull vinyl off billboard, causing lane restrictions on ramps around I-93, Leverett Circle
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The strong winds that are making Massachusettsdangerously cold also tore the vinyl from a billboard on Friday evening, forcing authorities to restrict traffic on part of Interstate 93 as a precaution. A photo of the billboard, which is located in Somerville, shows the fabric flapping in...
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
manchesterinklink.com
Planning board gets update on Beech Street shelter, field concerns from neighbors
MANCHESTER, N.H. – With a new emergency warming shelter about to open its doors on Beech Street, the Manchester Planning Board received an update from city leaders on Thursday night, providing an opportunity for the board and local residents to ask questions about its operations. According to Manchester Fire...
WMUR.com
Falling tree strikes 2 cars on Salem road; 1 suffers significant injuries, fire chief says
SALEM, N.H. — A tree fell onto a pair of cars in Salem on Friday morning, trapping a driver and bringing down live electrical wires. The tree crashed onto the road at the intersection of Pelham and Stiles roads before 9:30 a.m. >> See raw video from the scene.
WCVB
Tuesday, February 7: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
Burlington Mall is a shopping mall located in Burlington, Massachusetts. It was opened in 1968. As of 2022, the mall currently features Primark, Nordstrom, and Macy's, the mall currently includes retailers Fabletics, Madewell, Tory Burch, Burberry, and Kate Spade New York. The Burlington Mall was developed by Herbert H. Johnson...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich, Rowley police among departments that responded to Groveland “swatting”
GROVELAND 一 A hoax call about a violent incident that led to a large police response is now being investigated as a “swatting” incident. Police from Ipswich, Rowley, Topsfield and Haverhill were among those who responded to the initial call Wednesday, February 1. Groveland Chief Jeffrey Gillen...
whdh.com
Police: NH State Trooper, passenger injured after drunk driver crashes into cruiser
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Trooper and a passenger were injured Wednesday night after a drunk driver crashed into the back of the cruiser they were in, according to police. The Trooper was investigating a crash in Hooksett when police say a driver of a truck crashed...
