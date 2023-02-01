Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: How Ron DeSantis Nuked His Presidential Chances
DeSantis' shot at the presidency sinks with his new hard-line stances. Ron DeSantis is a man of many faces. I watched Ron DeSantis evolve. In early 2020, when the pandemic was first unfolding, DeSantis was a different man.
No training, no license needed to carry gun. It’s only Florida — what could go wrong? | Opinion
Case after case in South Florida shows that the “good guy with a gun” myth is a good, yet hollow selling point, Herald Editorial Board writes.
Florida Democrat agrees with DeSantis on AP African American history course: 'I think it's trash'
Bill Proctor, a Democrat politician from Florida who is African American, agreed with Gov. Ron DeSantis that a proposed AP African American history course was not good.
‘We’re sorry’: After member called Gov. DeSantis racist, Miami board leader apologizes
Gov. Ron DeSantis was called a racist at a Black Affairs board meeting in Miami. There’s an apology from the board chair, but not the from the member who said it.
DeSantis hedges on voucher funding in Florida education budget proposal
The big story: The Governor’s Office released its budget proposal for 2023-24, in time for lawmakers to take a look next week. For education, the recommendation was notable as much for what wasn’t in it as for what did appear. It did not include specific funding for the...
back2stonewall.com
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Governor and Anti-Christ. Ron DeSatan DeSantis argued on Tuesday that DirecTV was guilty of “intellectual discrimination” because it dropped Newsmax, a conservative propaganda “news” station. DeSantis was asked if DirecTV should be investigated at the state level over the cancellation after accusing Direct TV of...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
WATCH: The View claims DeSantis is using coded language to talk about black people
The View ridiculed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday's episode, claiming he is using "code" to refer to black people.
After calling it 'trash,' Florida commissioner pushes DeSantis to craft true African American curriculum
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, who is also a local pastor and teaches political science at Florida A&M University, is pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop an African American studies college curriculum that actually reflects the Black experience. In rare agreement with Florida's Republican governor, Proctor, a Democrat, penned a letter Wednesday to...
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Voters’ mail-in ballot requests cancelled as Florida passes new voting restrictions
Law championed by Ron DeSantis also includes identification requirements and ballot box limits, making it harder to vote by mail
College Board fires back at NYT: 'Gross misrepresentation' to say it bowed to political pressure from DeSantis
The College Board ripped a New York Times report that said an AP African American Studies course was stripped 'after heavy criticism from Ron DeSantis.'
Miami Black Affairs board vows to fight DeSantis. One member: ‘Our governor is racist’
‘He is using Black America, and Black Floridians, as a political football.’ Florida governor tops agenda for Miami-Dade Black Affairs board.
‘Extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars’: DeSantis releases survey results on CRT, DEI in higher education
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said preliminary results of a survey conducted by Florida's Department of Education and state university system "revealed an extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars to promote a political agenda at the expense of academic focus."
Florida Legislature plans changes to law to help prosecute DeSantis’ voter fraud cases
After Miami judges dismissed two voter fraud cases, lawmakers are tweaking the law to give statewide prosecutors the power to pursue those cases.
After Trump, Florida May Produce Four More 2024 GOP Primary Candidates
With former President Donald Trump already an official candidate for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, the state of Florida currently claims one of potentially five candidates. Four other Republicans have yet to declare their intentions yet include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator and former Governor Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
The bigot who called me a ‘diversity hire’ has found a new hero: Ron DeSantis | Opinion
DeSantis isn’t simply speaking on behalf of Floridians fed up with woke excesses. He’s playing a different game. | Opinion
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
Two Florida doctors guilty in $31 million scheme to bill Medicare for unneeded equipment
Their attorneys dispute the charges but jurors convicted two Miami-Dade doctors, who now face prison time
Students urge USF to reject DeSantis request for data on gender-affirming care
A group of University of South Florida students has asked the school to ignore Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent order requiring state universities to detail all gender-affirming care they have provided since 2018. Their petition, delivered last week to USF President Rhea Law, contends the request “is a violation of...
Comments / 1