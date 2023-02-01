ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee Democrat

After calling it 'trash,' Florida commissioner pushes DeSantis to craft true African American curriculum

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, who is also a local pastor and teaches political science at Florida A&M University, is pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop an African American studies college curriculum that actually reflects the Black experience. In rare agreement with Florida's Republican governor, Proctor, a Democrat, penned a letter Wednesday to...
Matt O'Hern

After Trump, Florida May Produce Four More 2024 GOP Primary Candidates

With former President Donald Trump already an official candidate for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, the state of Florida currently claims one of potentially five candidates. Four other Republicans have yet to declare their intentions yet include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator and former Governor Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
