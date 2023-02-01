Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
Arrest made after apartment building burns a second time
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An arrest has been made after an Evansville apartment building goes up in flames for the second time in just 9 days. The second fire occurred in the 900 block of West Illinois Street just after 4:40am on February 1. Evansville Police arrested 22 year old Jordan Cleary on charges of […]
EPD: Man shot twice on Evansville’s South Grand Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On February 1, around 9:30 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a local hospital about a male who had two gunshot wounds to his leg. EPD says arriving officers were able to speak with the victim who told them that he was at his residence on South Grand […]
14news.com
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail. Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle at North Spring Street and East Division...
Evansville Police arrest alleged members of South American Theft Group
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say they arrested three suspected members of a criminal group known to the FBI as the South American Theft Group on Thursday.
104.1 WIKY
Victim Shot In His Home Taken To Hospital
A man showed up at an Evansville hospital causing police to be involved. The man at the hospital had two gunshot wounds to his leg. It apparently happened about 9:30 last night on South Grand Avenue near its intersection with Jackson Street. The victim told police a person forced his...
Duo arrested after Evansville hotel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man and woman were arrested Monday after Evansville Police say they robbed a man at gunpoint inside his hotel room. Around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Evansville Police officers responded to the Esquire Inn for reports of a man that had been shot. The victim, who was taken to […]
14news.com
VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after hitting his sister with a vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, officials responded to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van Thursday night. The Vanderburgh...
14news.com
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
14news.com
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal. Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a...
Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street. Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to […]
ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
104.1 WIKY
Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
14news.com
EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds. According to police reports, officers were called to a hospital for a man with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The report shows it happened around 9:30...
14news.com
Ghost Pub hosts Walmart shooting victim give-back
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Ghost Pub on Evansville’s west side set aside 10% of its profits for Amber Cook, who was shot two weeks ago while working at Walmart. “We’re not going to cover all of her bills by all means,” said owner Marty Fisher. “But if a little something helps for a weekend or a few days or a phone bill, that’s what we’re looking to do.”
Vanderburgh County man accused of killing sister
Correction: A previous version of this story said the incident was a hit-and-run. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is being investigated as a reckless homicide. We apologize for this error. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have been revealed after deputies say a 62-year-old woman was killed in McCutchanville Thursday evening. […]
city-countyobserver.com
VCSO Press Conference: Fatal Crash on Sawmill Drive
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Press Conference this afternoon to speak on the fatal crash involving a pedestrian last night. Location: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 2nd Floor, 3500 N Harlan Ave., Evansville, IN 47711.
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Stoplight at N. St. Joseph and W. Maryland blinking red
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The traffic light at N. St. Joseph Avenue and West Maryland Street has been blinking red on both ends since Friday night. There were multiple temporary outages Friday night due to a repair being made to a CenterPoint substation in the area of Mount Auburn Road.
Evansville firefighters respond to house fire overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Evansville fire fighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dexter avenue following reports of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the back of the home. It took firefighters about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators say […]
