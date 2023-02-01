ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

city-countyobserver.com

Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Arrest made after apartment building burns a second time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An arrest has been made after an Evansville apartment building goes up in flames for the second time in just 9 days. The second fire occurred in the 900 block of West Illinois Street just after 4:40am on February 1. Evansville Police arrested 22 year old Jordan Cleary on charges of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man shot twice on Evansville’s South Grand Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On February 1, around 9:30 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a local hospital about a male who had two gunshot wounds to his leg. EPD says arriving officers were able to speak with the victim who told them that he was at his residence on South Grand […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Victim Shot In His Home Taken To Hospital

A man showed up at an Evansville hospital causing police to be involved. The man at the hospital had two gunshot wounds to his leg. It apparently happened about 9:30 last night on South Grand Avenue near its intersection with Jackson Street. The victim told police a person forced his...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Duo arrested after Evansville hotel shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man and woman were arrested Monday after Evansville Police say they robbed a man at gunpoint inside his hotel room. Around 9:30 a.m. on November 20, 2022, Evansville Police officers responded to the Esquire Inn for reports of a man that had been shot. The victim, who was taken to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal. Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street. Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to […]
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
VINCENNES, IN
104.1 WIKY

Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds. According to police reports, officers were called to a hospital for a man with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The report shows it happened around 9:30...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ghost Pub hosts Walmart shooting victim give-back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Ghost Pub on Evansville’s west side set aside 10% of its profits for Amber Cook, who was shot two weeks ago while working at Walmart. “We’re not going to cover all of her bills by all means,” said owner Marty Fisher. “But if a little something helps for a weekend or a few days or a phone bill, that’s what we’re looking to do.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vanderburgh County man accused of killing sister

Correction: A previous version of this story said the incident was a hit-and-run. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is being investigated as a reckless homicide. We apologize for this error. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have been revealed after deputies say a 62-year-old woman was killed in McCutchanville Thursday evening. […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

VCSO Press Conference: Fatal Crash on Sawmill Drive

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Press Conference this afternoon to speak on the fatal crash involving a pedestrian last night. Location: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 2nd Floor, 3500 N Harlan Ave., Evansville, IN 47711.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville firefighters respond to house fire overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Evansville fire fighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dexter avenue following reports of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the back of the home. It took firefighters about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

