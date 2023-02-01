Read full article on original website
Related
Apple cider vinegar: is drinking this popular home remedy bad for your teeth? A dentist explains
Apple cider vinegar has become a popular home remedy in recent years and has been used for centuries in cooking and medicine. It’s thought to help with a wide range of health issues, including high cholesterol, blood sugar levels, obesity and high blood pressure. It’s also said to help with eczema and stomach acid reflux, but this has not been scientifically proven.
ktalnews.com
Best vitamin C serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vitamin C serums are an excellent way to boost the health of your skin and tackle things such as dark spots and duller complexions. There are a few things you must know so that you don’t buy any old bottles, namely the concentration and form of vitamin C included. It also doesn’t hurt to know the other ingredients that are commonly included.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0