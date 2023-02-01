Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Murder suspect Matthew Flores on the run with help from girlfriend before connected to missing Lyft driver
Fla. — Before policecaptured fugitive Matthew Flores in North Carolina Thursday night, Flores had been a murder suspect on the run since Jan 24th. Wauchula, Florida, police say Flores shot Jose Carlos Martinez to death while visiting a house in that city. "But to have this correlation with...
Shooting In Boca Reserve Not Criminal, According To Police
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A police and medic response mid-day Friday to the 12000 block of Boca Reserve Lane — for a shooting — was ultimately deemed to not be criminal activity, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. One person was […]
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
Riviera Beach man sentenced to eight years in 2018 beating death of toddler
WEST PALM BEACH — A Riviera Beach man has received an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated child abuse in the 2018 death of a toddler in West Palm Beach. At the time of his arrest in 2019, West Palm Beach police investigators alleged...
3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured.
MAN SAYS HE WAS SHOT IN HEAD BEHIND AURA APARTMENTS IN BOCA RATON
MARIJUANA DEAL GONE BAD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man says he was shot in the head when a drug deal went bad at Aura Apartments in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has obtained new information in the shooting that we first reported […]
Man in missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation held on $2M bond
A Florida murder suspect, who was arrested Thursday while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina.
wflx.com
Family: Missing Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina, man in custody
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach. A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in northern Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022...
Click10.com
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday in a hit-and-run, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning
WPBF News 25
Jupiter police search for hit-and-run suspect after car fatally strikes pedestrian
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Jupiter police have one suspect in custody and are looking for another following a fatal hit-and-run Friday night. In a news release Saturday, Jupiter officials say officers were initiating a traffic stop around 10 p.m. when...
WPBF News 25
Stabbing victim taken to hospital after collapsing at West Palm Beach Dunkin' Donuts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. One person is in the hospital after collapsing at a Dunkin' Donuts in West Palm Beach following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police said two people were involved in an altercation that ended in a person...
Elderly Lyft Driver From Palm Beach County Is Missing
Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens was on his way to pick up customers Monday afternoon, and his daughter says his phone was off an hour later and hasn't been turned back on.
Delray Beach Woman Charged With Neglect After Toddler Abused, Images Uploaded
Abuse Allegedly Observed During Department of Homeland Security Investigation. Claim: Women Didn’t Help Child. Caterina Best (left) and Amanda Hunter (right), Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Delray Beach women are facing “child neglect” charges as part of a […]
wtoc.com
74-year-old Lyft driver goes missing while on job, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Lyft driver who has been missing for nearly three days. Lindsay DiBetta, the daughter of 74-year-old Gary Levin, said her father’s disappearance “doesn’t add up at all.”. Levin has been officially declared a missing...
Boca Raton Woman Faces Six Years In Federal Prison On Illegal Boating Indictment
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing up to six years in prison for violating a “Captain of the Port Order” issued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Colleen Marie Kilnapp, 56, of Boca Raton, made her first appearance in federal […]
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
A man is taken to a hospital after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach near Sample Road, not far from the Palm Beach County line.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Man carjacked and shot in West Palm Seaside
West Palm Beach Police officials said a man was carjacked and shot behind the service alley on the 4000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. The victim was identified by police as 46-year-old Gene Kish. Witnesses tell WPTV that the victim was wearing a black Infiniti shirt. Witnesses believe he may work...
