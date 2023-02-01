ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living in Zurich-Watchin the US toilet
3d ago

BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting In Boca Reserve Not Criminal, According To Police

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A police and medic response mid-day Friday to the 12000 block of Boca Reserve Lane — for a shooting — was ultimately deemed to not be criminal activity, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. One person was […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Charged With Neglect After Toddler Abused, Images Uploaded

Abuse Allegedly Observed During Department of Homeland Security Investigation. Claim: Women Didn’t Help Child. Caterina Best (left) and Amanda Hunter (right), Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Delray Beach women are facing “child neglect” charges as part of a […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wtoc.com

74-year-old Lyft driver goes missing while on job, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Lyft driver who has been missing for nearly three days. Lindsay DiBetta, the daughter of 74-year-old Gary Levin, said her father’s disappearance “doesn’t add up at all.”. Levin has been officially declared a missing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Man carjacked and shot in West Palm Seaside

West Palm Beach Police officials said a man was carjacked and shot behind the service alley on the 4000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. The victim was identified by police as 46-year-old Gene Kish. Witnesses tell WPTV that the victim was wearing a black Infiniti shirt. Witnesses believe he may work...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

