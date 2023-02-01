Cold, grey, and damp for another few days

Wednesday is shaping up to be another cold, dreary day across Acadiana as a front continues to sit just to our south.

Clouds will remain pretty firmly in place through the day, occasionally producing a few light showers, making for another grey day.

Temperatures will try and warm up to around 50, however, a strong north wind will keep the wind chill down in the upper 30s/low 40s essentially all day.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday as the front finally moves out of the area, and a few thunderstorms will be possible as it passes.

Total precipitation could push up to about an inch, and the showers are expected to be heavier then what we've already seen this week.

Once the front moves on we'll finally start to warm up a little, getting into the upper 50s by Friday afternoon and sunshine will emerge by the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel