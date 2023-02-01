ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Cold, grey, and damp for another few days

By Daniel Phillips
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
Wednesday is shaping up to be another cold, dreary day across Acadiana as a front continues to sit just to our south.

Clouds will remain pretty firmly in place through the day, occasionally producing a few light showers, making for another grey day.

Temperatures will try and warm up to around 50, however, a strong north wind will keep the wind chill down in the upper 30s/low 40s essentially all day.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday as the front finally moves out of the area, and a few thunderstorms will be possible as it passes.

Total precipitation could push up to about an inch, and the showers are expected to be heavier then what we've already seen this week.

Once the front moves on we'll finally start to warm up a little, getting into the upper 50s by Friday afternoon and sunshine will emerge by the weekend.

