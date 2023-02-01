ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Taiwan activates defenses in response to China incursions

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBjBI_0kYVNTaa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfWoj_0kYVNTaa00

Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to nearby operations by 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part Beijing's strategy to unsettle and intimidate the self-governing island democracy.

The large-scale Chinese deployment came as Beijing increases preparations for a potential blockade or military action against Taiwan that have stirred increasing concern among military leaders, diplomats and elected officials in the U.S., Taiwan's key ally.

In a memo last month, U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan instructed officers to be prepared for a U.S. -China conflict over Taiwan in 2025. As head of the Air Mobility Command, Minihan has a keen understanding of the Chinese military and his personal remarks echo calls in the U.S. for heightened preparations.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 20 Chinese aircraft on Tuesday crossed the central line in the Taiwan Strait that has long been an unofficial buffer zone between the sides, which separated during a civil war in 1949.

China claims the island republic as its own territory, to be taken by force if necessary, while the vast majority of Taiwanese are opposed to coming under the control of China ’s authoritarian Communist Party.

Taiwan’s armed forces “monitored the situation ... to respond to these activities,” the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

That announcement came as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that China’s growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia pose a threat not only to Asia but also to Europe.

On a visit to Japan on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing in nuclear weapons and long-range missiles without providing transparency or engaging in arms control talks. Stoltenberg earlier criticized China for “bullying its neighbors and threatening Taiwan” and stressed the need for Japan and other democracies to work together with the alliance to defend the international order.

“NATO needs to make sure we have friends,” he said, citing escalating Chinese attempts to coerce neighbors and threaten Taiwan. “It is important to work more closely with our partners in the Indo Pacific.”

China’s Foreign Ministry responded by accusing NATO of exceeding its mandate and having “played up China’s threats.”

“China is always a force for regional and global peace and stability,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular briefing.

“I would like to stress that the Asia-Pacific is not a battlefield for the geopolitical contest and does not welcome the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation,” Mao said.

It wasn't clear what prompted the Chinese action in Taiwan, although it came just ahead of a visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who would become the highest-ranking official to visit China since President Joe Biden's election in 2020.

Beijing frequently seeks to flag Taiwan as the most serious issue in U.S.-China relations ahead of top-level discussions, leading then to discussions of other economic, trade and political issues where there is more room for meaningful exchanges.

China has sent warships, bombers, fighter jets and support aircraft into airspace near Taiwan on a near-daily basis, hoping to wear down the island's limited defense resources and undercut support for pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen.

Chinese fighter jets have also confronted military aircraft from the U.S. and allied nations over international airspace in the South China and East China seas, in what Beijing has described as dangerous and threatening maneuvers.

A string of visits in recent months by foreign politicians to Taiwan, including by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and numerous politicians from the European Union, spurred displays of military might from both sides.

In response to Pelosi's visit in August, China staged war games surrounding the island and fired missiles over it into the Pacific Ocean.

China has repeatedly threatened retaliation against countries seeking closer ties with Taiwan, but its attempts at intimidation have sparked a backlash in popular sentiment in Europe, Japan, the U.S. and other nations.

Taiwan is set to hold presidential elections next year, in contrast to China's system of total control by President and party General Secretary Xi Jinping, who has removed term limits to effectively make him leader for life. China's efforts to reach out to Taiwan's pro-unification Nationalist Party have largely backfired.

Although the Nationalists performed well in local elections last year, the party's pro-Beijing policies have failed to find resonance among voters on a national level.

Taiwan has responded to China's threats by ordering more defensive weaponry from the U.S., leveraging its democracy and high-tech economy to strengthen foreign relations and revitalizing its domestic arms industry.

Compulsory military service for men is being extended from four months to one year and public opinion surveys show high levels of support for increased defense spending to counter China's threats.

In an interview last month, Taiwan's envoy to the U.S. said the island has learned important lessons from Russia's war in Ukraine that would help it deter any attack by China or defend itself if invaded.

Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Bi-khim Hsiao, said there is a new emphasis on preparing military reservists and civilians for the kind of all-of-society fight that Ukrainians are waging against Russia.

“Everything we’re doing now is to prevent the pain and suffering of the tragedy of Ukraine from being repeated in our scenario in Taiwan,” Hsiao told The Associated Press. “So ultimately, we seek to deter the use of military force. But in a worst-case scenario, we understand that we have to be better prepared.”

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Sikara

Coronavirus outbreak: 36,000 deaths estimated in a day as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China

Experts have warned that millions of people could return home for the Chinese New Year, which could lead to a surge in Covid cases and deaths . The havoc of the corona virus in China is not ending or decreasing. A new estimate has revealed that the outbreak of covid-19 in China is going to increase and on January 26, about 36,000 deaths are expected in a day. This also seems to be happening because millions of people are going home for the Chinese New Year. China has recently eased restrictions, after which the outbreak of the epidemic is likely to increase further .
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
americanmilitarynews.com

China clones 3 “super cows” that can produce 54 tons of milk a year; plans herd of 1,000

China has claimed to have successfully cloned three “super cows” that are larger and produce more milk than common cows. Lead scientist Jin Yaping told Chinese outlet Global Times that the plan now is to concentrate cloned super cows into a herd that can help break China’s reliance on cattle imported from other countries.
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
598M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy