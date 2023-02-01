MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police responded to a report of gunshots fired into a home on Vaughn Court in the Town of Monkton. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When troopers got there, they met with people inside the home. No one had injuries. Troopers canvassed the area and interviewed several witnesses. Evidence collected at the scene indicated approximately five shots were fired at the residence from outside.

