Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Ridiculous reason for the loss of a life. A very sad comment on today’s society where a children’s game is cause for some one to be killed
Reply
6
vortex
3d ago
im surprised this doesn't happen more often..and it probably does..parents fight at kids games all the time...such great role models...
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: 60-y/o man dies after fight at middle school basketball game
A 60-year-old man died after taking part in a large fight that erupted at a middle school basketball game in Vermont Tuesday night. Video posted on social media showed at least two players joining the brawl between numerous adults near the center of the court. The fight broke out around 7 p.m. after a seventh- and eighth-grade game between teams from Alburgh and St. Albans City, local news outlet WCAX reported.
WCAX
Police make arrest for fatal shooting of New Hampshire man
Mount Washington sees record low temperature, could shatter 2nd record overnight. Mount Washington set a new record-low temperature on Friday, and they’re getting close to setting a new all-time record. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at woman, assault in Woodbury
WOODBURY — A 56-year-old man was arrested in Woodbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Vermont Route 14 at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that the victim, identified as a 29-year-old woman from Marshfield, had been assaulted by a family member. The victim and...
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
WCAX
Police investigating fatal shooting in New Hampshire
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after gun shots were fired at a home
MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police responded to a report of gunshots fired into a home on Vaughn Court in the Town of Monkton. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When troopers got there, they met with people inside the home. No one had injuries. Troopers canvassed the area and interviewed several witnesses. Evidence collected at the scene indicated approximately five shots were fired at the residence from outside.
WCAX
Police: Shots fired at Monkton house
A former Vermont state representative is featured in a new documentary about online harassment and the film is making its U.S. debut at the Statehouse on Tuesday. More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game: Fans will be banned from all home games in the district for the rest of the season.
WCAX
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game: Fans will be banned from all home games in the district for the rest of the season. During a seventh- and eighth-grade basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans City in...
Westport man charged with fleeing police on Route 9
The driver seized the opportunity to flee the scene while the trooper looked up his information.
Centre Daily
Brawl among fans at middle school game leads to 60-year-old’s death, Vermont cops say
A brawl erupted at a middle school basketball game in Vermont, leading to the death of a 60-year-old man, police said. The incident occurred in Alburgh, a small town on the U.S.-Canadian border, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. For unknown reasons, a...
Vermont State Police arrest felon following drug investigation
According to police, the suspect has a history of convictions involving the possession and sale of cocaine and narcotics.
Road rage suspect follows victim to a police station
The suspect followed the victim into the North Greenbush Police parking lot and was taken into custody.
mynbc5.com
4 arrested connected to string of burglaries in Essex County, NY
JAY, N.Y. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of eight burglaries that occurred in Jay last year. New York State Police said they were initially alerted to a burglary on Ausable Drive in Jay on Sept. 28. Their investigation led them to discover that a total of eight burglaries were committed in town by the same group of people.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct after crash in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 23-year-old man from Woodbury was arrested following an incident in Montpelier back in January. Authorities say they were notified of an altercation at a park and ride lot on Dog River Road on January 17. Police say one of the involved parties sideswiped the other party’s...
newportdispatch.com
Winooski man facing charges after stealing vehicle, running from police
ESSEX — A 33-year-old man from Winooski is facing multiple charges following an incident in Essex on Thursday. Police say they located a vehicle suspected of being stolen at around 10:05 a.m. The vehicle led officers on a brief pursuit before officers terminated their efforts to stop it due...
newportdispatch.com
2 snowmobiles stolen in Irasburg
IRASBURG — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Irasburg. The theft took place on Vermont Route 14, where a trailer containing two snowmobiles was stolen. The trailer was rented from a local rental property. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Monday, January 30, and...
WCAX
Wind chills close schools, put first responders on patrol
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools are closed or delayed across Vermont as the temperature drops, and people are preparing to hunker down during this cold snap. It is bone-chillingly cold out Friday. Vermonters are used to the cold, but it’s been an unusually warm winter so this comes as a shock to the system.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police Department swears in 16 new members
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department got a little bigger this week, as 16 new employees participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The new employees include six new recruit police officers, as well as nine professional employees, such as Community Service Officers and Community Support Liaisons. The...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with burglary in Underhill
UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was cited following an incident in Underhill on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a burglary on Route 15 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say property was stolen and items were damaged during the burglary. Following an investigation, police allege that a juvenile was...
Comments / 16