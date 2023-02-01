ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Morning Briefing: 6 things to watch for in Hochul's budget address today; Migrants hold line during hotel standoff with city

By David Lazar
NY1
 3 days ago
cityandstateny.com

NY mourns Tyre Nichols, Hochul unveils budget proposal and vetoes the Grieving Families Act

In some ways it’s been a very good week for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (a proposed bailout from an impending fiscal cliff, more funding, ect., ect.), but one gaffe is nearly impossible to overlook – literally. Take a stroll in the newly opened Grand Central Madison terminal and you just might see it. Etched in the stone lining of one of the walls, there’s a typo of famed artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s name beside her quote “One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.” The MTA’s response when reporters reached out about the missing F? “We clearly f-ed this one up.” Read on for more of this week’s biggest headlines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

A new solution for New York’s gun problems: Enforcement and punishment

One of the great stupidities of New York’s current gun-law debate is that existing laws merely required a couple of tweaks for them to prove effective — nowhere more so than in the need for a license-to-carry rule based on objective criteria rather than bias and favoritism.  New York could have a sensible and effective gun-regulation regime — one that honors Second Amendment rights while recognizing that New York is not Wyoming. And this could happen tomorrow — if only local leaders had something in their heads besides gubernatorial ambitions. New York’s old gun-control laws, rooted in the infamous Sullivan Act of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism

A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Andrew Cuomo goes powerboat shopping after making $5.1M from COVID book

Andrew Cuomo is luxury-boat shopping — after earning $5.1 million in a COVID-19 book deal hammered out amid a stunning wave of daily virus deaths at nursing homes and adult-care facilities. New York’s scandal-scarred ex-governor, who was busy writing about the pandemic while he was supposed to be fighting it in 2020 —  was filmed jauntily browsing pricey powerboats in Manhattan last week, footage posted on his YouTube channel showed. The 65-year-old pol is seen checking out the New York Boat Show at the Javits Center while fawning over the expensive water toys with money earned on on the backs of dying...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New York State wants to ban ‘dangerous’ people in NYC subways

New York has been grappling with how to make the subways safer for everyone, after a seeming increase in headlines about pushings, assaults and other violent acts. Now, New York State is talking about making it possible for judges to ban people who have been convicted of assault or unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers or MTA employees. This new idea is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed New York State Budget and is argued within a memo that it is necessary to implement because it promotes safety and increased ridership in the MTA system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
straightarrownews.com

New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’

New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hochul's plan for NYC to help rescue the MTA faces pushback

NEW YORK -- There's pushback on Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to rescue the MTA from going over a fiscal cliff.The governor wants New York City to kick in half a billion dollars to help fund mass transit.RELATED STORY: Commuters, lawmakers frustrated with planned MTA fare hike despite agency bailout in Gov. Kathy Hochul's state budgetCity Comptroller Brad Lander says that rather than hitting up the cash-strapped city, the governor should find some other way."The state has a lot of tools in their arsenal that the city does not have. The state is allowed to look at the personal income tax surcharge or the corporate income tax surcharge that's been in the debate. The city can't do any of those things," he said.There has also been opposition on her plan to let the MTA raise fares and tolls by 5%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story Hour

There have been numerous protests against drag story hours and the New York City Council members who support them, though not all of them receive media attention. The anti-LGBTQ campaigners, according to Council Member Shekar Krishnan, have visited his area 11 times in the past six months. Four times at my district office, twice at my home, and four times at the library, and we also held another LGBT event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

State proposal would allow NYC to lower its speed limits

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s efforts to slow down lead-footed drivers continue with new legislation that would allow New York City to further reduce its speed limits. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow New York City to lower existing speed limits below the currently mandated minimum of 25 miles per hour, or 15 miles per hour in school zones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Councilmembers who support Drag Story Hour report vandalism

NEW YORK -- Drag Story Hour at New York City public libraries continues to cause controversy.City Councilmembers who support it say they are being targeted.READ MORE: NYC Councilman Erik Bottcher voices support for Drag Queen Story Hour after recent vandalismOver the past few months, several councilmembers say their homes and offices have been vandalized with protesters reportedly leaving behind anti-gay slurs and threats."A group of far right extremists have shown up in my neighborhood of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, four times at my district office, twice at my house, four times at the libraries and at community events, spewing hate against the LGBTQ community," Councilmember Shekar Krishnan said.READ MORE: Drag Story Hour protesters gather outside home of Queens Councilmember Shekar Krishnan"They came to our district office and vandalized our district office. They went to my apartment building," Councilmember Erik Bottcher said.Councilmembers say they're exploring next steps to ensure the city continues to support Drag Story Hour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

Politics, state constitution square off in New York chief judge stalemate

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is confronting one of her first major tests after winning a full term in November. Her pick for the state’s new chief judge, Hector LaSalle, is being opposed by a coalition of progressive groups — and crucially, more than a dozen Democrats in the state Senate. After the Judiciary Committee rejected the pick, Hochul suggested she could go to court in an attempt to force the full Senate to vote on the nomination. State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins warns against that path. For more on the pick, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre, who has been following the twists and turns on his New York Court Watcher website.
NEW YORK STATE

