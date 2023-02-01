Alleged racist-fueled melee on Staten Island’s South Shore ended in unlawful arrest, lawsuit claims

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down, 517000 Jobs Added In Jan, Freezing Weather forecasted In NY & MoreDaily DigestNew York City, NY
Gerard Carter’s widow, NYPD, local elected officials rally on Staten Island to oppose parole of cop killer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A host of elected and NYPD officials attended a rally Thursday opposing the parole board’s potential release of Staten Island officer Gerard Carter’s killer, Shatiek Johnson. Carter’s widow, Jozette, and their son, Louis, were in attendance, along with the families of fallen Police...
Staten Island mom, daughter discriminated against at Six Flags Great Adventure for wearing hijabs, memberships revoked, lawsuit says
A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. The family members, identified in a civil complaint by their initials...
‘I’m a good guy,’ man who allegedly opened fire in smoke shop on Staten Island says in bizarre court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The alleged gunman in an attempted commercial robbery-turned shots fired incident made a bizarre appearance Monday in Criminal Court, St. George. James Christian, 51, of the 100 block of Richmond Terrace in St. George, is facing a litany of charges that includes two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and attempted robbery in connection with a Jan. 22 stickup inside a Great Kills convenience store and smoke shop.
bronx.com
NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested
On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
Girl, 12, reported missing on Staten Island, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Elm Park. Ariyah Garcia-Smith most recently was seen on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. leaving her home in the vicinity of Wright Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NBC New York
Three Men Incapacitated and Robbed After Visiting New York Gay Bar, Police Say
Three men who visited a New York City gay bar were robbed of thousands of dollars using facial recognition access on their phones, the New York Police Department confirmed on Thursday. The three men, who were in their late 30s and 40s, visited a Chelsea gay leather bar, The Eagle...
New York state trooper accused of writing 2 dozen fake traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York state trooper is facing felony charges, accused of writing false traffic tickets - at least 24 of them - including one written last March to a man who had died earlier in the day. He patrolled busy highways in Westchester, where there's no shortage of people speeding and committing other infractions, but investigators allege State Trooper Edward Longo tried to boost his productivity by writing phony traffic tickets. "I don't think that this officer, if he's guilty of these charges, was thinking very clearly about this. It just seems so reckless," said retired NYPD Det. Phil...
Retired NYPD officer fatally shoots boyfriend, kills self in apparent murder-suicide in NYC, report says
A retired NYPD officer shot and killed her boyfriend before fatally shooting herself in an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post. A 49-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were both found unconscious with gunshot wounds in bed around 1:52 p.m. inside a home on...
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
bkreader.com
Second Lawyer who Participated in Molotov Cocktail Attack During George Floyd Protests Sentenced to Over a Year in Prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis . Colinford Mattis, 35, pleaded guilty to carrying out […]...
Police investigating apparent murder suicide involving retired NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Recently retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job was found dead in her home, along with her longtime boyfriend Alex Delone.
‘What more can be done?’: Recent fatalities highlight Hylan Boulevard’s dangerous history of tragic crashes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The fatal crashes that have been recorded along Hylan Boulevard in recent months are simply the latest in a long line of traffic deaths that have occurred on Staten Island’s longest street over the past decade. Since July, Hylan Boulevard has been the site of...
NY waiter convicted in fatal stabbing of co-worker over tips
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A waiter at a New York restaurant was convicted of manslaughter for stabbing a co-worker with a broken bottle during an argument over $20 worth of tips, prosecutors announced Wednesday. David Jimenez Salazar, 25, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of fatally stabbing 37-year-old...
Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island woman reportedly missing since Sunday
NEW YORK, NY – A Staten Island woman has been reported missing. The New York City Police Department has issued a missing persons notice for 54-year-old Nina Strickland. Strickland was last seen on Sunday leaving her home. Police said at around 4 pm, she left her Michelle Court home and has not been seen since. She was described by detectives as a black female, approximately 5’6″ in height, approximately 120 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. The missing was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is The post Staten Island woman reportedly missing since Sunday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, woman charged in Staten Island drug raid; 3 guns, 10 phones, several kitchen items with drug residue seized, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An at-home business authorities say specialized in dealing illegal narcotics was raided last month by police, following a series of undercover buys in the same neighborhood. Two defendants, a man and a woman, were arrested Jan. 5 inside their Mariners Harbor apartment, charged with several...
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
N.J. police investigate shooting death of councilwoman in nearby Sayreville; Neighbors heard at least 6 shots, per reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New details in the shooting death of a New Jersey councilwoman in a New Jersey community just south of the Outerbridge Crossing have surfaced, according to media reports. Neighbors say they heard six shots ring out Wednesday night. Eunice Dwumfour was an elected official in...
NYPD: Young people were passing around gun when boy was shot
NEW YORK -- A 12-year-old boy was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the shoulder at a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. in a building on Bristol Street in Brownsville.Investigators say eight to 12 young people were hanging out in the lobby, passing around a gun.Police believe the shooter took the magazine out, pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, possibly not aware a bullet was still in the chamber.READ MORE: 12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment buildingPolice say there were no disputes before the shooting.A gun and a shell casing were found at the scene.No word yet on any arrests.
Map with potential targets found at NJ firebombing suspect's home, prosecutors say
Federal agents found gasoline, wicks and lighters in the suspect's home, as well as notes with "a ten-mile radius of targets" with police and military as potential targets.
