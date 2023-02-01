Alleged racist-fueled melee on Staten Island’s South Shore ended in unlawful arrest, lawsuit claims

NEW YORK -- A 12-year-old boy was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the shoulder at a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. in a building on Bristol Street in Brownsville.Investigators say eight to 12 young people were hanging out in the lobby, passing around a gun.Police believe the shooter took the magazine out, pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, possibly not aware a bullet was still in the chamber.READ MORE: 12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment buildingPolice say there were no disputes before the shooting.A gun and a shell casing were found at the scene.No word yet on any arrests.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO