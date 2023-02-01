ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Alleged racist-fueled melee on Staten Island’s South Shore ended in unlawful arrest, lawsuit claims

By Kyle Lawson
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island mom, daughter discriminated against at Six Flags Great Adventure for wearing hijabs, memberships revoked, lawsuit says

A mother and daughter from Staten Island have filed a lawsuit against Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County, claiming they were discriminated against for wearing hijabs and ultimately lost their membership to the theme park when they complained. The family members, identified in a civil complaint by their initials...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘I’m a good guy,’ man who allegedly opened fire in smoke shop on Staten Island says in bizarre court appearance

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The alleged gunman in an attempted commercial robbery-turned shots fired incident made a bizarre appearance Monday in Criminal Court, St. George. James Christian, 51, of the 100 block of Richmond Terrace in St. George, is facing a litany of charges that includes two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and attempted robbery in connection with a Jan. 22 stickup inside a Great Kills convenience store and smoke shop.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested

On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Girl, 12, reported missing on Staten Island, NYPD says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Elm Park. Ariyah Garcia-Smith most recently was seen on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. leaving her home in the vicinity of Wright Avenue and Richmond Terrace, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

New York state trooper accused of writing 2 dozen fake traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York state trooper is facing felony charges, accused of writing false traffic tickets - at least 24 of them - including one written last March to a man who had died earlier in the day. He patrolled busy highways in Westchester, where there's no shortage of people speeding and committing other infractions, but investigators allege State Trooper Edward Longo tried to boost his productivity by writing phony traffic tickets. "I don't think that this officer, if he's guilty of these charges, was thinking very clearly about this. It just seems so reckless," said retired NYPD Det. Phil...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Staten Island woman reportedly missing since Sunday

NEW YORK, NY – A Staten Island woman has been reported missing. The New York City Police Department has issued a missing persons notice for 54-year-old Nina Strickland. Strickland was last seen on Sunday leaving her home. Police said at around 4 pm, she left her Michelle Court home and has not been seen since. She was described by detectives as a black female, approximately 5’6″ in height, approximately 120 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. The missing was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is The post Staten Island woman reportedly missing since Sunday appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Man, woman charged in Staten Island drug raid; 3 guns, 10 phones, several kitchen items with drug residue seized, NYPD says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An at-home business authorities say specialized in dealing illegal narcotics was raided last month by police, following a series of undercover buys in the same neighborhood. Two defendants, a man and a woman, were arrested Jan. 5 inside their Mariners Harbor apartment, charged with several...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Young people were passing around gun when boy was shot

NEW YORK -- A 12-year-old boy was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the shoulder at a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. in a building on Bristol Street in Brownsville.Investigators say eight to 12 young people were hanging out in the lobby, passing around a gun.Police believe the shooter took the magazine out, pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, possibly not aware a bullet was still in the chamber.READ MORE: 12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment buildingPolice say there were no disputes before the shooting.A gun and a shell casing were found at the scene.No word yet on any arrests.
BROOKLYN, NY
