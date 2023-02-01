BFI Sets $18m Funding Award For 11 UK Partner Organizations

The BFI today announced it has awarded $18m (£15.2M) of National Lottery funding over three years to 11 UK-wide partner organizations as the first cash award under its new 10-Year National Lottery funding strategy.

The award will come into effect in April and will support audience development, talent activity through BFI NETWORK, and educational activity for 16-25-year-olds. The partner organizations selected and funded to lead the activities are spread across the UK and include:

. In London, Film London to manage BFI Film Audience Network (FAN) and BFI NETWORK activity.

· In the Midlands, Broadway in Nottingham and Flatpack in Birmingham to manage BFI FAN, BFI NETWORK activity, and BFI Film Academy Plus.

· In the North, Showroom in Sheffield and HOME in Manchester to manage BFI FAN, BFI NETWORK activity, and Film Academy Plus.

· In Northern Ireland, Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast to manage BFI FAN and BFI Film Academy Plus; Northern Ireland Screen will deliver talent development activity as part of BFI NETWORK.

· In Scotland, Glasgow Film Theatre to manage BFI FAN and BFI Film Academy Plus; Screen Scotland will co-fund talent development activity as part of BFI NETWORK as well as support BFI FAN.

· In the South East, the Independent Cinema Office to manage BFI FAN, BFI NETWORK activity, and BFI Film Academy Plus.

· In the South West, Watershed in Bristol to manage BFI FAN, BFI NETWORK activity, and BFI Film Academy Plus.

· In Wales, Chapter in Cardiff to manage BFI FAN and BFI Film Academy Plus; Ffilm Cymru Wales will deliver talent development activity as part of BFI NETWORK.

The BFI said the funding decisions announced today will enable the partner organizations to provide highly visible cultural hubs based out of independent cinemas and film venues across the UK.

Moving forward, the BFI said it will work with key partners across the UK’s four nations to ensure National Lottery funding responds directly to the varying needs of the public and industry in different parts of the country. This will include funding decisions being devolved or taken collaboratively, with activities tailored by local decision-makers.

“Our partners are fundamental to the successful delivery of our ambitious National Lottery Strategy across the UK,” said Harriet Finney, Deputy CEO of the BFI.

“We are very much looking forward to working with the venues and organizations announced today to ensure the BFI Film Audience Network, BFI NETWORK, and BFI Film Academy Plus programmes evolve and grow to meet the changing needs of our sector. Driven by our belief everyone should have access to screen culture – from experiencing a diverse range of films in cinemas through to creating original screen works and a chance to forge careers – we are supporting these fantastic partners so they can bring those opportunities to local communities and people of all backgrounds, across the whole of the UK.“