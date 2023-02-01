ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

FHP: Trooper injured in Wesley Chapel shootout that left 1 suspect dead, 1 in custody

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A Florida state trooper is recovering at a Tampa hospital following a fatal shootout in Wesley Chapel early Saturday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was on routine patrol around 3:15 a.m. driving northbound on I-75 when he pulled over to check on what he thought was a couple of disabled vehicles. According to troopers, the vehicles turned out to be stolen.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 63-year-old killed in crash on SR-520 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 63-year-old man was killed in a crash on Friday morning on State Road 520 in Orange County, which shut down all eastbound lanes for hours. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling west on SR-520 in a Toyota Yaris and another driver was traveling east in a Nissan Murano. Both vehicles were approaching the SR-528 westbound entrance ramp when the driver of the Yaris made a left turn in front of the other driver and the vehicles collided.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Police hit Orlando’s biggest roads for traffic enforcement crackdown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department pulled over 180 drivers last month in a new special enforcement effort on the city’s busiest highways. OPD was awarded a grant for a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation starting in January. [TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Drunk driver hit multiple cars in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — According to Cocoa police, a suspected drunk driver hit multiple cars on State Road 520 between Clearlake Road and Fiske Boulevard. The people who were struck by the alleged drunk driver suffered minor injuries, police said. There are no details yet on the accused driver.
COCOA, FL
WESH

Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Bus strikes, kills Australian man in Orlando tourist district

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old Australian man was struck and killed by a bus carrying about 50 people late Tuesday in the tourist district of Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck was reported on Universal Boulevard at Jamaican Court near ICON Park. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice. The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

