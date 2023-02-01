Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Trooper injured in Wesley Chapel shootout that left 1 suspect dead, 1 in custody
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A Florida state trooper is recovering at a Tampa hospital following a fatal shootout in Wesley Chapel early Saturday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was on routine patrol around 3:15 a.m. driving northbound on I-75 when he pulled over to check on what he thought was a couple of disabled vehicles. According to troopers, the vehicles turned out to be stolen.
Pedestrian killed crossing near busy Brevard County intersection, police say
An investigation is underway in Brevard County after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Friday, police say.
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
fox35orlando.com
Man rams several Florida deputy cars during high-speed chase before crashing into school bus: Deputies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested after he stole two cars early Friday morning and took deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a school bus carrying students. Joseph Crawford was arrested on several charges after he stole one car from Lake County...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 63-year-old killed in crash on SR-520 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 63-year-old man was killed in a crash on Friday morning on State Road 520 in Orange County, which shut down all eastbound lanes for hours. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling west on SR-520 in a Toyota Yaris and another driver was traveling east in a Nissan Murano. Both vehicles were approaching the SR-528 westbound entrance ramp when the driver of the Yaris made a left turn in front of the other driver and the vehicles collided.
fox35orlando.com
UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
click orlando
Police hit Orlando’s biggest roads for traffic enforcement crackdown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department pulled over 180 drivers last month in a new special enforcement effort on the city’s busiest highways. OPD was awarded a grant for a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation starting in January. [TRENDING: Universal Orlando Resort launches ‘epic’ ticket...
positivelyosceola.com
Three carjacking victims arrested after reporting a car they stole, stolen, Osceola deputies say
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people they say stole a BMW from three other people, who had already stolen the car from a dealership, and have now been arrested. Aaron Alvarenga, Jerome Lewis, and Justin Carter were arrested by Osceola deputies on charges of grand theft auto,...
click orlando
‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say
GROVELAND, Fla. – Video and 911 calls detailed a carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars before ending in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area. Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m....
fox35orlando.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, FHP says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County on Friday and deputies are now searching for the driver. This happened on Ponce De Leon Rd at Bradley Dr. According to troopers, the vehicle fatally struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. No other...
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
Armed carjacking in Osceola County leads to arrest of suspects and victims, deputies say
Osceola County deputies said six people are facing charges in connection to an armed carjacking.
WESH
2 pedestrians struck, killed at Osceola County intersection within two days of each other
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two people have died within 48 hours of each other at the same place. In both instances, victims were trying to cross a dangerous intersection in St. Cloud. According to St. Cloud police, a man in his early 60s was trying to cross 13th Street...
click orlando
Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were...
fox35orlando.com
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
WESH
Police: Drunk driver hit multiple cars in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — According to Cocoa police, a suspected drunk driver hit multiple cars on State Road 520 between Clearlake Road and Fiske Boulevard. The people who were struck by the alleged drunk driver suffered minor injuries, police said. There are no details yet on the accused driver.
WESH
Man missing in Orange County, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
click orlando
Bus strikes, kills Australian man in Orlando tourist district
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old Australian man was struck and killed by a bus carrying about 50 people late Tuesday in the tourist district of Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck was reported on Universal Boulevard at Jamaican Court near ICON Park. [TRENDING: Become a News...
fox35orlando.com
20-year-old confesses to raping child twice in Osceola County: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Department said a 20-year-old man confessed to sexually battering an 11-year-old girl twice. The investigation began when deputies located the girl who was reported missing Thursday night. As they were taking her back to her family, she told them she was raped several times by a man who lives close to her home, deputies said.
Police: Orlando man angered by Spirit’s carry-on fees threatens to bomb flight
An Orlando man was arrested Thursday after repeatedly threatening to bomb his flight, police said.
