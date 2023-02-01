Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Iheanacho leads Leicester at Aston Villa to 4-2 victory
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal and set up two others to help Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-2 on Saturday in the English Premier League. The Nigeria forward's first-half pluck allowed Leicester to snap a five-game winless run in league play. It was Villa's first loss in its past five league matches.
Citrus County Chronicle
More misery for Liverpool after losing at Wolverhampton 3-0
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool's troubles continued after losing to Wolverhampton 3-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday. A season after being in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, Liverpool looks in danger of finishing mid-table in the league or perhaps worse.
Citrus County Chronicle
Everton stuns Arsenal and Liverpool's EPL troubles deepen
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Prowling the sideline and upsetting the big boys, it’s as if Sean Dyche never went away. There was even a trademark headed goal from one of his former Burnley players to give Everton’s new manager a winning debut and blow the English Premier League title race wide open on Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Early goals send Roma to 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Two almost identical goals in the opening six minutes set Roma on the way to a comfortable 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A on Saturday. Roma moved level on points with second-placed Inter Milan, which hosts defending champion AC Milan in the derby on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man United beats Palace 2-1, Casemiro suspended after red
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After reigniting hope of an English Premier League title challenge, Manchester United was left counting the cost of Casemiro’s red card after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday. The Brazil international was sent off in the second half for grabbing Palace midfielder Will Hughes...
Citrus County Chronicle
Newcastle concedes late to West Ham in 1-1 draw
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Conceding for the first time in the English Premier League since November, Newcastle was held by West Ham to 1-1 on Saturday. Lucas Paqueta's strike took the shine off Eddie Howe's 600th game as a manager and dented Newcastle's rise.
Citrus County Chronicle
Benzema to miss Mallorca game, doubtful for Club World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema and Éder Militão will miss Real Madrid’s Spanish league match at Mallorca on Sunday due to minor injuries, coach Carlo Ancelotti said. Ancelotti added that both players will travel with the team to the Club World Cup in Morocco next week, even though their availability is still doubtful.
Citrus County Chronicle
Al Ahly's late goal ends Seattle debut 1-0 in Club World Cup
TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Mohamed Afsha scored on a deflected shot in the 88th minute and sent Al Ahly into the Club World Cup semifinals by beating the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday. Afsha scored after coming on as a substitute in the 63rd. He lifted Al Ahly into...
