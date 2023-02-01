Read full article on original website
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Valerie Bertinelli recalls ‘finding’ texts, being told she was ‘fat and lazy’
Valerie Bertinelli is “healing” from a past relationship with a “narcissist,” in which she was called “fat and lazy.” The actress told her Instagram followers on Tuesday that she is doing therapy to “get over” her trauma and discover “what made [her] tolerate the intolerable.” The 62-year-old explained, “By searching for that, by healing that, I have just put a better life forward for myself, a more joyful, a more happy life. … I finally feel like I deserve it.” Bertinelli clarified on her Story that she is “long over the narcissist,” adding, “I have moved on from the s–tty part, and I...
Pamela Anderson Says Her Two Sons Are a 'Miracle' and 'Perfect Gentlemen'
Pamela Anderson shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex Tommy Lee Pamela Anderson is sharing her love for her sons on an emotional evening. Speaking at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday night in Los Angeles, the actress, 55, gave a sweet shoutout to her two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas Lee, a producer on the movie, and Dylan Jagger Lee, both of whom attended the premiere with their mom. "Thank you guys for coming. It's so surreal that anyone would care," she began...
Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos
Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.
Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
Tori Spelling Enjoys Night Out with Her Mom and Daughters at Mean Girls: 'We Had the Best Time'
Tori Spelling brought her mom Candy Spelling and two daughters, Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, to see the closing night of Mean Girls on Broadway in Hollywood Tori Spelling had a "fetch" night out with her girls! The Love at First Lie host, 49, brought her mom Candy and two daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, to see the closing night of Mean Girls at Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. Sharing photos from the outing on Instagram, Spelling raved that the group had the "best time" at the...
Watch The Sweet Moment Adele Stopped Her Vegas Concert To Kiss Her Son
Since November 2022, fan favourite musician Adele has been wowing audiences with her Las Vegas residency. Following a short break for the Christmas season, the London-born singer is now back singing at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on the weekends through to March 2023. During a recent show, the British singer entertained a very special guest in the crowd, as her son Angelo, 10, made an appearance.
Molly Ringwald Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with Husband Panio Gianopoulos: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
"Here's to 22 more, at least," wrote the Sixteen Candles actress in a tribute to her husband — whom she married in 2007 — on Instagram Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years with Panio Gianopoulos. The 54-year-old actress marked the milestone with her husband — whom she married in 2007 — with a post shared Wednesday on Instagram. "Today, the 'getaway car' and I are together 22 years!" wrote the Breakfast Club actress alongside two images of herself and Gianopoulos, 47, cuddling up together. RELATED: Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red...
Melanie Lynskey Is a Full-Time Mom — Get to Know Her Daughter
Actor Melanie Lynskey has had a busy schedule both in and out of the spotlight in recent years. From her role as Shauna in Showtime's "Yellowjackets" to her performance in Hulu's "Candy" alongside Jessica Biel, the actor is a powerful force on screen. Outside of her packed work life, Lynskey is also a full-time mom to a daughter with husband Jason Ritter, whom she married in 2020.
Pamela Anderson’s ex Kelly Slater reacts to ‘Baywatch’ star’s documentary
At least one of Pamela Anderson’s exes is happy with being mentioned in her Netflix documentary. “Congrats to you guys. Look forward to watching,” professional surfer Kelly Slater commented with a smiley face on photos from the premiere posted by Anderson’s son Brandon Lee. Slater, 50, met Anderson, 55, on the set of “Baywatch” in 1992 when he played a character named Jimmy Slade for 23 episodes. “He was my big love actually,” she said in “Pamela, a Love Story,” about Slater. “He was such a sweetheart to me and so good to me.” The “Barb Wire” star confessed that the two weren’t exactly...
