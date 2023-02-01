Read full article on original website
Public defender shortage means some Alaskans could lack state-appointed attorneys for felony cases in Nome, Bethel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Public Defender Samantha Cherot said that staffing shortages in Nome and Bethel could leave some Alaskans without state-appointed attorneys in Class A felony and unclassified felony cases. Cherot sent letters to Second Judicial District Presiding Judge Paul Roetman in Nome and Fourth Judicial District Presiding...
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel
Randy Overlander, 48 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Amvrossy A. Evan, 46 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob. Allen C.W. Dock, 51 Concealment of Merchandise $150. Sammy Andreanoff, 54 Violated Conditions of Probation 45 Days. Amvrossy A. Evan, 46 Violated Conditions of Probation $100.
