ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Public Defender Samantha Cherot said that staffing shortages in Nome and Bethel could leave some Alaskans without state-appointed attorneys in Class A felony and unclassified felony cases. Cherot sent letters to Second Judicial District Presiding Judge Paul Roetman in Nome and Fourth Judicial District Presiding...

BETHEL, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO