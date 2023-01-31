A Profile of Medicare-Medicaid Enrollees (Dual Eligibles)

A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves. In 2023, there’s a little of everything: Some costs have gone down, others have increased, and there are some notable tweaks to how Medicare works.Understanding what’s new can help you get the most from your Medicare benefits. Here are some key 2023 updates, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.PART B COSTS HAVE GONE DOWNMedicare Part B is medical insurance that covers needs like doctor visits and durable medical equipment, such as wheelchairs and walkers . Everyone pays a Part B...

1 DAY AGO