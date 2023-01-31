A Profile of Medicare-Medicaid Enrollees (Dual Eligibles)

Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Medicaid federal poverty standards updated
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday released updated federal poverty level standards applied to eligibility criteria for Medicaid. For 2023, the poverty guideline in all states except Alaska and Hawaii is $14,580 for a one-person family/household and $19,720 for a two-person family/household. 2023 standards for individuals dually...
Medicaid coverage is expiring for millions of Americans – but there's a proven way to keep many of them insured
Evidence from Massachusetts suggests that a multistep process discourages enrollment. The findings could help policymakers stave off a sharp decline in coverage when COVID-19 policies change.
FOX 28 Spokane
Why do so many older adults choose Medicare Advantage?
In 2022, 48% of Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans instead of original Medicare, and experts predict the number will be higher in 2023. Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers and bundle Medicare benefits in a way many people find appealing — but they also limit care to network providers, often require preapproval to see specialists and can saddle beneficiaries with high out-of-pocket costs for serious conditions. From low premiums to flashy ads to extra benefits, here are five reasons older adults choose Medicare Advantage despite its disadvantages.
NPR
6.8 million expected to lose Medicaid when paperwork hurdles return
Robert, who lives in Philadelphia, knows signing up for Medicaid can be tricky with his ADHD, so he brought his daughter along to help him fill out the paperwork. "If we miss one little detail, they would reject you," says Robert, who has had the government health insurance for people on low incomes in the past. "I usually get two applications, so if I mess up on one. I can do the other one."
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
Healthline
Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April
Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
healthcaredive.com
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could hamper hospitals, payers
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could further complicate healthcare operating environments, as hospitals and payers continue to face pandemic-driven challenges nearly three years into COVID-19, according to a new report from Moody’s Investor Services. Medicaid enrollment rose substantially through the pandemic, growing from 70.7 million members in February 2020 to 90.9...
healthcaredive.com
CMS to crack down on Medicare Advantage audits, poised to claw back billions of dollars from insurers
Federal regulators likely will claw back billions of dollars in overpayments made to Medicare Advantage plans beginning in 2018, backtracking from an earlier proposal that sought to collect on overpayments made to insurers more than a decade ago. Regulators had proposed to go back further, reaching back as far as...
wdfxfox34.com
Types of Medicare Supplement Plans
Originally Posted On: https://www.theedgesearch.com/2023/01/types-of-medicare-supplement-plans.html. Medicare Supplement Plans provide additional health coverage for those on Medicare. Depending on a person’s medical needs, they should consider the range of supplement plans available. Are you a senior citizen wondering if there are supplement plans? That you can purchase to help with expenses...
What’s new for Medicare in 2023?
A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves. In 2023, there’s a little of everything: Some costs have gone down, others have increased, and there are some notable tweaks to how Medicare works.Understanding what’s new can help you get the most from your Medicare benefits. Here are some key 2023 updates, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.PART B COSTS HAVE GONE DOWNMedicare Part B is medical insurance that covers needs like doctor visits and durable medical equipment, such as wheelchairs and walkers . Everyone pays a Part B...
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
ajmc.com
IRA Insulin Cap Could Have Saved Medicare Beneficiaries Millions in 2020
An HHS report said that if the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had been implemented in 2020, Medicare Part D beneficiaries could have saved a total of $734 million, averaging out to about $500 per member. A version of this article was originally published on The Center for Biosimilars. This version...
Medicare Advantage plans could see net rate cut in 2024
Medicare Advantage plans are in line for a 2.09% rate increase in 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said in a notice on Wednesday. Why it matters: The adjustment is driven by growth in Medicare fee-for-service costs. But analysts said the bump is offset by other policy changes that would translate into a net reduction of 2.27%.
khn.org
Government Lets Health Plans That Ripped Off Medicare Keep the Money
Medicare Advantage plans for seniors dodged a major financial bullet Monday as government officials gave them a reprieve for returning hundreds of millions of dollars or more in government overpayments — some dating back a decade or more. The health insurance industry had long feared the Centers for Medicare...
KevinMD.com
3 shocking health care statistics for 2023
As the New Year begins, a trio of health care statistics cast an intense and unflattering light on a nation in crisis. These figures, all of them unimaginable just a generation ago, set the stage for a financial reckoning in 2023 and beyond. Shocking stat #1: the number of Americans...
Motley Fool
15 Million People Could Lose Medicaid Benefits As Emergency COVID-19 Provisions End
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What happened. The COVID-19 public health emergency...
In a First, Medicaid Extends Coverage to Prison Inmates
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some inmates in California could begin getting certain limited health services, including substance abuse treatment and mental health diagnoses, using Medicaid funds. Typically, inmates lose Medicaid coverage while in the prison, jail or juvenile justice system. This change will be the first time...
NIH Director's Blog
Health Care in the Early 1960s
My topic, health care in the early 1960s, has a double set of meanings for me. I am a historian, and the 1960s are now “history,” ripe for new interpretations. Yet I was also an immigrant to the United States in 1961, fresh from working as an administrator in the British National Health Service. The period immediately before the Medicare legislation in 1965 shines in my memory with the vividness of new impressions: those of a young health care student trying to make sense of the U. S. health care system, and indeed, of the United States.
ajmc.com
Dr Dennis Scanlon Discusses the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Medicaid Coverage
With the public health emergency soon coming to an end, people covered by Medicaid will encounter new barriers, discusses Dennis Scanlon, PhD, professor of health policy and administration, Penn State University. The end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes with new hurdles and fear of coverage gaps for states and individuals...
Congress has capped Medicare insulin costs. Here’s how it works and what it means for NC
North Carolina residents could soon be paying less for prescription drugs under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Comments / 0