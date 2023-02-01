Matt Hancock's bizarre entrance on Good Morning Britain has become an instant meme

Ex-health secretary turned I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock (no, we still can’t believe it either) is continuing to appear on TV stressing how sorry he is for breaking Covid rules, and continuing to make a fool of himself in the process.

Mr Hancock, who’s back in the news again after very generously donating just three per cent of his £320,000 fee from I’m A Celebrity to charity, went on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday to defend himself – and it went about as well as you’d expect .

In fact, even before he was asked his first question, Mr Hancock was being compared to the parody TV presenter Alan Partridge with his cringeworthy pre-interview walk down a corridor.

The footage, lasting around seven seconds, sees the West Suffolk MP smiling an awkward smile as he walks towards the camera, his shoulders slumping with every single step he takes.

To finish it off, he drops the smile as he makes a sharp left turn to walk off-camera.

Unbelievably (not really), this isn’t the first time Mr Hancock has failed to manoeuvre himself in a completely normal way, as back in December 2021 he was seen sporting a “swagger” as he walked onto the GMB set .

Another clip, mocked by comedian Russell Howard , saw the politician walking towards the camera at a bus stop, unblinking, as he talked about his party’s manifesto launch in 2019.

Of course, that saw him on the campaign trail, and his decision to film a video in front of a tree meant it looked like he had a rather awkward haircut .

We could go on. There’s the footage of Mr Hancock trying out parkour , the time he laughed at concerns about track and trace , his “horrific” karaoke and his humiliating jogging away from journalists .

Or how about the time he was pictured doing a weird “zombie” walk , or his post-resignation comeback video where he fist-bumped constituents, or his talk about cryptocurrencies in front of a fake fire screensaver , or his painful reveal video for I’m A Celebrity ?

Please, someone, make him stop.

