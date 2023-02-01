Read full article on original website
Twitter will charge outside developers for API access
Twitter announced late Monday night it would shut off free access to its API Feb. 9 and start charging outside developers and other companies whose apps and software need access to its services. Why it matters: Twitter got big in part by offering its code and data as infrastructure to...
Tech earnings reveal a powerful industry taking some licks
This week's earnings reports confirmed that Big Tech companies are taking a hit from a slowing economy — but also that they're still raking in tons of money. The big picture: Tech companies have been on a decade-long growth jag, creating a generation of investors and workers who are now experiencing their first significant experience of a downturn, layoffs and retrenchment.
Microsoft's president calls for dialogue on AI
Microsoft President Brad Smith said Thursday that the latest AI technologies require guardrails that can't be established by tech companies alone. In a blog post, Smith called for greater dialogue with governments and other stakeholders, but stopped short of calling for specific regulation. Why it matters: Few laws today govern...
Stripe's new investment talk is an effort to rectify past mistakes
When news recently leaked that Stripe is in talks to raise new funding, most of the chatter was about a $60 billion valuation that's well below what the payments giant previously fetched. And that made sense, given how much weight we typically attach to nosebleed prices. Between the lines: What...
Charted: Hardest hit in tech layoffs
More than 500 tech companies have announced layoffs since July 2022. Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft will each cut more than 10,000 jobs, representing between 5 and 13% of their workforce, per tracking site Layoffs.fyi. Details: Twitter has cut at least 50% of its workforce since Elon Musk bought the...
Communicator Spotlight: Krista Pilot, AT&T CCO
Krista Pilot is the new chief communications officer at AT&T and will oversee external, internal and financial communications as well as social media for the telecom giant. Why it matters: Pilot brings vast experience to the role as a global communication strategist — having previously led external communications, public affairs and internal communications during her time at PepsiCo.
Amazon CEO: We're working "really hard" to cut costs
Amazon's reset isn't over. State of play: The tech and logistics giant will stay on the cost-cutting course it started last year as the anomalous and massively beneficial economic conditions for its business created by the pandemic dissipate. Driving the news: "We're working really hard to streamline our costs and...
Meta's good day
Meta investors got a double dose of good news on Wednesday. The Facebook parent company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and won a favorable ruling from the judge overseeing the FTC's move to block a virtual reality acquisition. Why it matters: Meta's positive earnings come amid dour reports from many other...
