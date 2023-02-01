Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
Secretary of State Paul Pate is Guest Speaker at Knoxville Rotary
Republican Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, was the guest speaker for the Knoxville Rotary Club Wednesday. Pate centered his speech on stopping human trafficking and asked the crowd if they see something suspicious to report it to law enforcement. Pate told KNIA/KRLS News what his main message was in...
Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor
(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
Conservation Department Oversees Three Main Parks
Steve Edwards, the Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department, oversees three parks, Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park. His department gave the Marion County Board of Supervisors an overall budget proposed at $1.7 million for the fiscal year 2023-2024. According to Edwards his department generates roughly 40 percent of the revenue towards his budget. That is right around $700,000.
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Culver Public Policy Center Hosting Discussion on Homelessness Crisis
The Simpson College Culver Public Policy Center is hosting a discussion on facing the homelessness crisis in America later this month. The discussion forum will feature:. Tim Wilson, Moderator — Vice Chair, Iowa Council on Homelessness. Benjamin Darby — Continuum of Care Planner, Rhode Island Housing. Jill Houle...
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before
Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip
Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
Warren County Emergency Management Alert Iowa System
Warren County Emergency Management is asking residents to sign up for Alert Iowa, the state of Iowa’s emergency alert system. Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass tells KNIA News the system has switched from in years past so those who have signed up for alerts years ago may have to re-apply for emergency alerts. Bass said the alerts can vary from severe weather alerts, to natural disasters, to hazardous materials spills, and can be set for different locations in the county. To sign up for emergency alerts, click below.
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
Grassley: We ‘can’t tolerate’ mass shootings, but must protect gun rights
There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California and Washington left 24 people dead in less than a week.
Warren County Treasurer Reminds Residents of Car Tags Renewals
The Warren County Treasurer’s Office wants to remind residents of payments and responsibilities as we move into spring. Treasurer Julie Dougherty tells KNIA News residents who owe property taxes should take care of that as soon as possible to avoid late fees, and another big thing this spring will be renewing car tags, which can be done online and through the mail. Dougherty also said that if anyone has any questions, they can feel free to reach out at any time and her staff would be glad to help. For more information, click below.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
Rainey Performing in Pella for Black History Month on Central Campus
Central College and Pella Public Library welcome the award-winning author and performer Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey for a performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Cox-Snow Auditorium, on the Central campus. The public is invited to An Evening with Caleb Rainey: The Heart of a Negro Artist. His appearance Feb. 28 will showcase a performance followed by an onstage interview by “Dr. Bob” Robert Leonard, KNIA/KRLS reporter.
Chris Stapleton coming to Iowa this summer
DES MOINES, Iowa – Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The eight-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform on June 22 and tickets go on sale on February 10th. Special guests Marty Stuart and Allen Stone will […]
