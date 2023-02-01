ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black History Month events underway

By Shamonee Baker
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) —  Feb. 1 is the first day of Black History Month – a time to observe and honor the adversity that African Americans have endured throughout American history.

Honoring the past and embracing the future is what Black History Month is all about and Mobile Parks and Recreation is taking part in the celebrations.

Every Wednesday of February, Mobile Parks and Rec will host an interactive, family-friendly and free event at a number of community centers and parks around Mobile.

They encourage people to come out and commemorate Black History Month.

“It’s very important for everybody to just get involved,” said Jenyia Rocker, Mobile Parks and Rec event coordinator. “We love diversity, we want everybody to just come together and joins us as we celebrate black history month.”

This year, Mobile Parks and Recreation says they wanted to shake things up with a range of unique events-everything from seminars to talent shows and even free family portraits.

The fresh concepts were created by a survey that members of the community took to choose how they wanted to observe Black History Month.

“We want to host what the people want to see, what the people want to be involved in, what they wanna learn, what they want to attend,” said Jonni Nottingham, Mobile Parks and Rec events manager. “Doing that and doing that it for our community is important to not only parks and rec but the City of Mobile as a whole.”

Wednesday, Mobile Parks and Rec will host a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion seminar at the Thomas Sullivan community center at 6 p.m.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

