ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Apple and Google app stores get thumbs down from White House

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G68B9_0kYVHUOt00
1 of 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking aim at Apple and Google for operating mobile app stores that it says stifle competition.

The finding is contained in a Commerce Department report released by the administration on Wednesday as President Joe Biden convened his competition council for an update on efforts to promote competition and lower prices.

“You’ve heard me say capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism,” Biden said Wednesday before convening the meeting, “it is just simply exploitation,” he said.

And on another competition front, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was pushing forward with efforts to limit credit card late fees.

The report from the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration says the current app store model — dominated by Apple and Google — is “harmful to consumers and developers” by inflating prices and reducing innovation. The firms have a stranglehold on the market that squelches competition, it adds.

“The policies that Apple and Google have in place in their own mobile app stores have created unnecessary barriers and costs for app developers, ranging from fees for access to functional restrictions that favor some apps over others” the report said.

Joe Biden

In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal in January, Biden called on Democrats and Republicans to rein in large tech firms without mentioning Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc. and Mountain View, California-based Google LLC by name.

“When tech platforms get big enough, many find ways to promote their own products while excluding or disadvantaging competitors — or charge competitors a fortune to sell on their platform,” Biden said. “My vision for our economy is one in which everyone — small and midsized businesses, mom-and-pop shops, entrepreneurs — can compete on a level playing field with the biggest companies.”

A representative from Apple told The Associated Press that “we respectfully disagree with a number of conclusions reached in the report, which ignore the investments we make in innovation, privacy and security — all of which contribute to why users love iPhone and create a level playing field for small developers to compete on a safe and trusted platform.”

And a Google spokesperson said the firm also disagrees with the report, namely “how this report characterizes Android, which enables more choice and competition than any other mobile operating system.”

A legal battle over app store dominance is already playing out in the courts.

Apple has defended the area surrounding its iPhone app store, known as a walled garden, as an indispensable feature prized by consumers who want the best protection available for their personal information. It has said it faces significant competition from various alternatives to video games on its iPhones. And Google has long defended itself against claims of monopoly.

The Commerce Department report said “new legislation and additional antitrust enforcement actions are likely necessary” to boost competition in the app ecosystem.

Alan Davidson, the NTIA administrator, told reporters the report “identifies where legislation would be needed to address some of these issues.”

Biden said that his administration will work with state and local officials to identify ways to crack down on junk fees in their jurisdictions. He also called on Congress to pass the Junk Fee Protection Act that would target hidden fees in the entertainment, travel and hospitality industries.

Meanwhile, the White House said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would move forward with a proposed rule to limit credit card late fees, which the bureau estimates would save consumers roughly $9 billion in late fees annually.

Rohit Chopra, the bureau’s director, said the rule is projected to reduce typical late fees from roughly $30 to $8 for missed payments and could go into effect as soon as 2024.

“Historically, credit card companies charge relatively small penalty amounts for missed payments, but once they discovered that these fees could be a source of easy profits, late fees shot up with a surge occurring in the 2000s,” Chopra told reporters. “And in recent years, these late fees have surged to as much as $41 for a missed payment. These fees add up, with consumers being hit with $12 billion a year in late fees in addition to the billions of dollars in interest they’re paying.”

The bureau is the nation’s financial watchdog agency created in 2011 after the Great Recession.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden wanted the balloon downed on Wednesday but was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military officials determined that bringing it down over land from an altitude of 60,000 feet would pose an undue risk to people on the ground. The presence of the balloon in the skies above the U.S. this week dealt a severe blow to already strained U.S.-Chinese relations that have been in a downward spiral for years. It prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing tensions. “They successfully took it down and I want to compliment our aviators who did it,” Biden said after getting off Air Force One en route to Camp David.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNET

How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
Deadline

Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6

At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
TEXAS STATE
Quartz

Wall Street loved Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for 2023 to be a “year of efficiency”

Analysts didn’t hold great expectations for Meta’s fourth quarter earnings, largely due to a downturn in online advertising and fierce competition from rivals like TikTok. What was most unexpected, however, was how happy Wall Street was with Mark Zuckerberg’s plans. Despite reporting profit and revenue sliding after...
Reuters

Qualcomm sees earnings below Street as smartphone market sags

BENGALURU/OAKLAND, Calif. Feb 2 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as the chipmaker grapples with the combined toll of weak demand for smartphones and a supply glut, a situation that is expected to persist into the first-half of this year.
CNET

You Need to Cancel Some of Your App Subscriptions Right Now

It feels like every app I download offers some sort of paid subscription. Uber and Uber Eats have Uber One, which gets you free delivery and reduced fees on eligible orders, while Twitter has Twitter Blue, offering exclusive features including a blue checkmark and the ability to edit tweets. BMW...
US News and World Report

Tech Trillion Club's Wobble in Four Charts

(Reuters) - Disappointing earnings from Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com on Thursday renewed concerns of a slowdown in demand as consumers and businesses remain cautious about spending amid rising economic uncertainty. The tech industry has already laid off thousands of employees in an effort to cut costs as it...
The Associated Press

Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions. A senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. One of the places the balloon was spotted was...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy