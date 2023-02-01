ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Morning fog, unsettled weekend weather

Patchy areas of freezing this morning across western Montana. Reduced visibility and frost on roads will impact the morning dive. High pressure will begin to flatten today as our next weather maker brings another round of light snow this afternoon and evening. A southwest flows will send several weak waves...
Lingering light snow showers; developing freezing fog

Scattered light snow showers will continue through sunset. While little to no additional accumulation is expected in valleys at this point, the higher terrain and mountain passes will see up to a few inches of fresh snow. Overnight Wednesday, clouds will partially clear out of western Montana and patchy freezing...
Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington

SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
Additional snow expected through Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the Flathead/Mission valleys. Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally 4 inches snow accumulation on south and east shores of Flathead Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the West Glacier Region. Snow. Additional snow...
Fun weekend of skiing ahead in Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Many ski resorts are running on full tilt after that severe winter storm earlier this week. Bridger Bowl is reporting that all lifts are operating again, and invites you to the king and queen of the ridge festivities this weekend. Big Sky's morning report says 26...
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest

January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
There’s a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY thru Wednesday morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – A mixed bag of winter weather develops tonight and lingers through mid-morning Wednesday. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch or less...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high

The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
Female mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced female mountain lion hunting will close in one unit Saturday. Officials said with the exception of limited special license holders, female mountain lion hunting will close a half an hour after sunset due to meeting the quota. To check the...
