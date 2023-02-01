Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Morning fog, unsettled weekend weather
Patchy areas of freezing this morning across western Montana. Reduced visibility and frost on roads will impact the morning dive. High pressure will begin to flatten today as our next weather maker brings another round of light snow this afternoon and evening. A southwest flows will send several weak waves...
Valley rain, mountain snow predicted while valley continues to see near-freezing temperatures
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to see light rain throughout the Valley and light snow in the mountains on Thursday and throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that Thursday night through Friday the valley is expected to see light rain while in the mountains there is a possibility […]
NBCMontana
Lingering light snow showers; developing freezing fog
Scattered light snow showers will continue through sunset. While little to no additional accumulation is expected in valleys at this point, the higher terrain and mountain passes will see up to a few inches of fresh snow. Overnight Wednesday, clouds will partially clear out of western Montana and patchy freezing...
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
Winds begin to ease after strong gusts in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changed Friday as a frontal system brought widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The high winds and strong gusts caused scattered power outages...
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
NBCMontana
Additional snow expected through Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the Flathead/Mission valleys. Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally 4 inches snow accumulation on south and east shores of Flathead Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11AM Wednesday for the West Glacier Region. Snow. Additional snow...
NBCMontana
Fun weekend of skiing ahead in Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Many ski resorts are running on full tilt after that severe winter storm earlier this week. Bridger Bowl is reporting that all lifts are operating again, and invites you to the king and queen of the ridge festivities this weekend. Big Sky's morning report says 26...
KUOW
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest
January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
Wednesday, February 1 Weather – Cold and calm Wednesday
Happy first day of February! Frigid temperatures will keep the snow and sleet put through this morning. Keep in mind that while main roads are mostly clear, many other roads are still covered by a layer of sleet and snow. Sneaky patches of ice may make it tough as you walk down sidewalks and across […]
Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana
By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
1450wlaf.com
There’s a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY thru Wednesday morning
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – A mixed bag of winter weather develops tonight and lingers through mid-morning Wednesday. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch or less...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Get ready for a fun filled weekend in the Flathead
It's going to be a busy weekend in the Flathead, with the Whitefish Winter Carnival and Frosty the Brewfest in Kalispell.
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high
The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
NBCMontana
Female mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced female mountain lion hunting will close in one unit Saturday. Officials said with the exception of limited special license holders, female mountain lion hunting will close a half an hour after sunset due to meeting the quota. To check the...
Comments / 0